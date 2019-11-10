Hunter Biden to Be Called as Witness in Impeachment Hearings

Republican lawmakers are preparing to call Hunter Biden as a witness in the upcoming public impeachment hearings, according to reports.

Fox News obtained a list of witnesses selected by Republicans – a list which includes Hunter Biden and the so-called CIA “whistleblower.”

“Americans see through this sham impeachment process, despite the Democrats’ efforts to retroactively legitimize it last week,” House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes wrote to House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, arguing that it’s essential for the American people to hear from witnesses – like Biden, Biden’s business partner Devon Archer, and the CIA “whistleblower” – in order to “provide transparency” to Schiff’s “opaque and unfair process.”

Breitbart.com reports: GOP lawmakers believe Archer, who sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, where Biden was taking in tens of thousands of dollars per month despite a stunning lack of experience, will help America understand “the nature and extent of Ukraine’s pervasive corruption information that bears directly on President Trump’s longstanding and deeply-held skepticism of the country.”

They also believe it is essential for the so-called “whistleblower” to testify.

Nunes’ letter continued:

Because President Trump should be afforded an opportunity to confront his accusers, the anonymous whistleblower should testify. Moreover, given the multiple discrepancies between the whistleblower’s complaint and the closed-door testimony of the witnesses, it is imperative that the American people hear definitively how the whistleblower developed his or her information, and who else the whistleblower may have fed the information he or she gathered and how that treatment of classified information may have led to the false narrative being perpetrated by the Democrats during this process.

The list of potential witnesses also includes Ukrainian American consultant for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Alexandra Chalupa and Fusion GPS researcher Nellie Ohr.

This follows reports of GOP lawmakers mulling if they will call either of the Bidens as witnesses in a potential impeachment trial in the Senate, as the former vice president’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor probing into Burisma – where Hunter Biden was making $83k per month – remains the focus of the Democrats’ concerns over Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden recalled during an appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018.

“Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, “Republicans are debating whether it would be wise to use the impeachment trial, if it comes to that point, to shine a light on the corruption of the Bidens in regards to their dealings in both Ukraine and China.”

According to the Washington Post, Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and John N. Kennedy (R-LA) floated the suggestion.

As Breitbart News reported, the partisan impeachment resolution passed by House Democrats gives Schiff unprecedented power, granting him the ability to stiff-arm attempts to call the younger Biden as a witness.

Nunes issued a warning to Schiff in the letter:

Because the Democrats’ resolution unfairly restricts Minority rights and because you have provided no information about which witnesses you may invite to testify at future hearings not yet scheduled, we reserve our right to request additional witnesses, if necessary, as you announce additional hearings.

“Your failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process,” he added.