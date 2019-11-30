Hunter Biden Asks Court to Seal All His Shady Financial Records

Hunter Biden has asked a court to seal all of his financial records to spare himself public “embarrassment,” according to newly filed court documents.

Biden filed the motion for a Protective Order of his financial records in the Arkansas Circuit Court of Independence on Wednesday, citing fears that his dodgy financial records would be used “maliciously” by the media if disclosed publicly.

“The likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,” the filing reads.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Any such disclosures, Biden’s attorneys claim, would furthermore cause their client ‘undue prejudice, annoyance, embarrassment, and/or oppression.’

‘Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place,’ Biden’s attorney Dustin McDaniel states.

The filing comes just over a week after Biden was revealed to be the father of Lunden Robert’s child, having engaged in relations with the 28-year-old after meeting her at the Mpire Gentlemen’s Club in Washington D.C where she worked as a stripper.

While Roberts – who is demanding Biden pay her $11K in legal fees in addition to child support – is said to agree that a Protective Order is appropriate, she has so far refused to fully commit to the current terms demanded by Biden, despite his ‘best efforts’ to secure her acquiescence.

In addition to the Protective Order, Biden is also requesting an upcoming December 2 hearing be delayed until a decision on the order is made, adding that he has been so far been unable to complete an affidavit of his financials.

In a signed sworn statement, Biden claims he has been unable to complete the mandatory requirement because he currently lacks the information to do so.

‘In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,’ Biden’s statement reads.

The former Ukraine energy executive goes on to admit he has incurred ‘significant debts’, partially caused by his April 2017 divorce to Kathleen Biden, which are currently being calculated by his accountants and will be disclosed to the courts as soon as possible.

‘For the aforementioned reasons, I cannot complete an Affidavit of Financial Means at the time,’ he claims.

While Roberts and Biden continue to negotiate the specific terms of the order, should agreement be found, all financial information disclosed by both the defendant and plaintiff during the proceedings will remain entirely confidential.

In addition to preventing the disclosure of Biden’s alleged debts, the embargo will also block the release of any information regarding Biden’s business ventures, investments, expenses, taxes or personal property valuations.

Any physical copies of documents detailing finances of either party would be filed under seal and must later be returned or destroyed, and any digital documents would need to be securely stored on encrypted devices.

Failure to comply with such demands – filed in accordance with Rule 26(c) of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure – would leave any guilty party liable to charges of contempt of court, which could result in hefty fines or even jail time.