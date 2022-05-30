Hunter Biden Admits To ‘Genius’ Business Deals With China’s ‘Top Spy’ In Leaked Recording

Fact checked
May 30, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Hunter Biden has admitted to doing business with the Chinese Communist Party’s spy chief in a leaked recording he saved on his iTunes account under the file name “Most Genius Shit Ever.”

In the 2018 audio file, Democrat Joe Biden’s son boasts about big money business deals and working with China’s top espionage official, who he describes as the “Spy Chief of China.”

The confession was uncovered in a recording found on Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” computer by the Washington Examiner.

Latest Videos

Far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Big Tech companies to censor Americans and has urged the Biden administration to repeal the Second Amendment. During an address to Harvard University graduates, Arden took advantage of the Uvalde mass shooting and called for the government to ban guns and impose online censorship. According to Ardern, the solution to tackling violence online and in the real world is to censor Americans and take away their guns. Arden called on social media platforms to develop “responsible algorithms” to “make choices and decisions for us” about what information we see online. Arden said: “The time has come for social media companies to recognize their power and to act on it...”
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm10WXU5c0pncVkw

New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”

16 hours ago

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has opened up about his experiences in the record industry, telling Howard Stern that he has “witnessed a shapeshifting humanoid” in the flesh. According to Corgan, the “record industry-Illuminati” is controlled by non-human reptilians. Responding to a Howard Stern joke about reptilians, Corgan became serious and revealed that he had experienced paranormal experiences that confirm the existence of such beings. Sounding surprised, Howard Stern asked Corgan to open up about his experience. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman later explained that he was being vague on air out of fear for his career and the wellbeing of his loved ones. “Demons exist. They are real. They are reptilian. That’s why the Bible says Eve was seduced by a snake. Substitute reptile for snake,” Corgan said, before elaborating about his experience with the record industry-Illuminati. Describing the record industry executive who shapeshifted in front of him during a meeting, Corgan said that he “can’t remember the exact words” the reptilian said to him, “but it was something along the lines of: All humans will suffer in unending agony.” Corgan later explained that the encounter had a physical effect on him, leaving him in pain for days. “Everything in me shook, my neck and head were rattled and my bones, muscles and organs, including my brain, were literally sore for days,” Corgan said. “In every civilization on Earth, all throughout the ancient world the snake men are mentioned. Although I can understand why someone wouldn’t believe what I’m saying. It’s hard to talk about. I didn’t believe either until I was standing face to face with one of them.”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVoLUhZRWtfTjg4

Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry

May 28, 2022 9:09 pm

The ex-cop who was killed by the Buffalo shooter on Saturday had recently spoken about a “newly discovered energy source” and patented a system that enables vehicles to run on water instead of gasoline. Aaron Salter Jr. was identified by his son as the supermarket security guard and former three-decade Buffalo cop who tried to stop the teenage suspect. But it’s Salter Jr.’s work away from the world of law enforcement that is attracting interest in the wake of his tragic death. His latest passion was building environmentally sustainable vehicles. Salter Jr. is not the first person to suffer an untimely death after announcing the discovery of a system that runs engines on water. Stanley Meyer came up with a similar water powered motor before suddenly dying while dining at a Denny’s with two Belgian investors. Meyer started choking during the meal, ran outside and claimed he had been poisoned just before he died.
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkhZT283TUFFR3Fj

Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'

May 25, 2022 12:27 pm

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for the complete abolishment of free speech across the globe as part of its agenda to usher in a ‘New World Order.’ “We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be,” Australia’s “eSafety Commissioner” Julie Inman Grant told attendees at Davos on Monday. “So, I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to the freedom to be free from online violence.”
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmN3OTd3dEQ5OWxn

World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally

May 24, 2022 7:28 pm

The Pentagon has confirmed that UFO’s are not only real, but we are likely to see a dramatic increase in alien activity over the next few years. The stunning admission was made during the first congressional hearing on UFO’s for over fifty years. According to official government officials, the UFO’s they have observed have “no discernible means of propulsion”. These include 11 near misses with US aircraft, including an eerie video filmed by a pilot in the cockpit of a navy fighter jet. “There are a small handful of events in which there are flight characteristics or signature management that we can’t explain with the data we have available,” said Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence. “Those are obviously the ones that are of most interest to us.” Why did the establishment and the legacy media do a 180 from treating the UFOs with contempt and ridicule to treating it with the utmost seriousness? Let us know in the comments below..
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlqdl91eDNCSnE0

Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission

May 21, 2022 9:41 am

A Witness called by Democrats to a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday claimed that men are capable of getting pregnant and having abortions, just like women. Aimee Arrambide, executive director of pro-abortion group AVOW was questioned by Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, who asked her how she would define a woman. “I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide responded. Bishop then asked her whether she believes men can become pregnant and have abortions. “Yes,” Arrambide answered. These people are literally insane. #DanBishop #Woke
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRyTUdpV29pVFI4

Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too

May 20, 2022 4:44 pm

David Rothschild of the notorious Rothschild banking dynasty emerged from the shadows to savage Elon Musk on Twitter after the Telsa founder said he could not in good conscious vote Democrat any longer. If you had any doubt about the fact the Democrats are the party of the global elite then this story should put those doubts to rest. Admitting that he has voted Democrat in the past, Musk said that Democrats have become “the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican” before adding “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …” For some reason this sensible tweet by Musk sent David Rothschild into a frenzy. Rothschild, a banker and global market analyst, tweeted the following: “Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apartheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers.” The response from other Twitter users was swift and unforgiving, and ‘Rothschild’ quickly became a trending topic. “You are literally a Rothschild,” said one respondent. “A rothschild complaining about other peoples privileges. The joke tells itself,” remarked another.
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLk50ZGI4RVI0VW5n

Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore

May 19, 2022 6:31 pm

Former US President George W. Bush condemned the “invasion of Iraq” while blasting Russia’s attack on Ukraine, leading many people to suggest it was a Freudian Slip. Delivering an address at the George W. Bush Institute on Wednesday, Bush Jr. slammed Russian President Putin and his decision to send troops into Ukraine to “denazify” the country. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq – I mean of Ukraine,” he said. This prompted laughs from the audience as he again murmured “Iraq” under his breath.
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVnM214OVdVMm9n

Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’

May 19, 2022 5:12 pm

After Hunter Biden's laptop emails were leaked over the weekend, internet sleuths discovered evidence of yet more pizza-related pedophile "code words" being used in emails which reference both Hillary Clinton and John Podesta. In 2016, we broke the story of how pedophile code words were used in email exchanges, leaked by Wikileaks, between Hillary Clinton and her campaign chair John Podesta. Now it seems Hunter Biden was also involved in the scandal. In an email dated 30th March, 2016, Hunter's business partner Eric Scherwin sent him an invite to a pizza party involving Tony Podesta, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong. The email had the subject line "Putala for Hillary". One definition of Putala is "effigy of sin." Other pizza-related emails from John Podesta and Hillary Clinton in 2016 incongruously refer to food items such as pasta, cheese pizza, ice cream – which investigators say is a code language used by child sex ring participants. For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the elite are heavily into pedophilia and satanism. They all have the dirt on each other and will do anything to protect those within their ranks. If you want to see more examples of pedophile code words being used by Clinton and her associates, follow these links: https://newspunch.com/laptop-from-hell-pedophile-code-words-found-in-bidens-leaked-emails/ https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-pedophile-code-words-podesta/ #HunterBiden #LaptopfromHell #BidenEmails
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnhwUDhfdzR4WF9v

Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails

May 18, 2022 11:22 am

Load More... Subscribe

The Examiner hired Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert, to conduct a forensic examination of the data found on the hard drive.

Dimitrelos ruled that “there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data.”

The laptop contains a 47-minute audio recording, during which Hunter Biden spoke about Patrick Ho.

Ho was the vice-chairman of the now-defunct Chinese Communist Party-controlled energy conglomerate CEFC, with which Biden did business.

“I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of the, literally, Dr. Patrick Ho — the f***ing  ‘spy chief of China’ who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing,” Hunter says on the recording.

“The richest man in the world is missing, who was my partner,” Biden said.

Biden was referring to Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC.

Ho was arrested in 2017 and made a phone call immediately to James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, who said he thought the call was intended for Hunter Biden.

Ho retained Hunter Biden for $1 million to provide “counsel to matters related to U.S. law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any U.S. law firm or lawyer,” according to an “attorney engagement letter” also found on the hard drive.

During the recording, Hunter Biden spoke more about Ye.

“He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the f***ing largest f***ing LNG port in the world … and I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. attorney himself,” he said.

The recording “has not been manipulated and is authentic,” Dimitrelos told the Examiner.

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have accused the Department of Justice of not being fully cooperative with their requests for information about business dealings between Hunter Biden and foreign nationals.

Grassley’s office said that information obtained by the DOJ through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act had been withheld from his office.

Former assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy said that ongoing federal investigation of Hunter Biden went far deeper than his taxes.

“There has been a concerted effort to refer to the Justice Department’s probe as the ‘Hunter Biden tax investigation’ in order to obscure the fact that Hunter Biden and his taxes are the least consequential aspects of it,” he said.

“The investigation should be called the Biden investigation.”

“Besides the fact that it implicates several members of the Biden family, the relevant inquiry is: Why, when President Obama made Vice President Biden the point man for U.S. policy regarding various countries, did people closely aligned to the regimes of those countries believe it was in their interest to pour millions of dollars into Biden family ventures?” McCarthy said.

Johnson told the Examiner that the establishment media have been ignoring congressional investigations into Hunter Biden’s foreign entanglements.

“Now, they have been forced to acknowledge the authenticity of Hunter’s laptop,” Johnson said, “but they are still ignoring the national security implications of our report.”

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)