Hungary Warns UK Against Sending Depleted Uranium Ammunition to Ukraine

NATO member Hungary said it does not support Britain’s plan to sending depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine and has warned that such a move could create an unwanted “escalation”.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was the first in the West to pledge Western tanks to Ukraine, but the depleted uranium rounds it comes with have provoked a sharp response from the Kremlin, with President Putin vowing to respond if it is sent.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Breitbart reports: Speaking to reporters following his summit with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that as he had been discussing the possibility of implementing Chinese peace plans “it became known that the United Kingdom… announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium.”

“It seems that the West really decided to fight with Russia to the last Ukrainian — no longer in words, but in deeds,” the Russian leader declared.

“But in this regard, I would like to note that if all this happens, then Russia will have to respond accordingly. I mean that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component.”

Now the government of Hungary, a NATO member, has cautioned that it does not support its British allies shipping the controversial shells to Ukraine.

“Hungary does not support any actions that could lead to an escalation of the war,” said Gergely Gulyas on behalf of Hungary’s national conservative government, which has consistently opposed shipping weapons to Ukraine and intensifying the Western sanctions war with Russia, arguing that both policies are self-harming.

The British government, for its part, has insisted that the “British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades.”

“Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform. Independent research by scientists from groups such as the Royal Society has assessed that any impact to personal health and the environment from the use of depleted uranium munitions is likely to be low,” the Ministry of Defence asserted in comments quoted by the BBC.

The state broadcaster noted, however, that the United Nations has expressed concern about the use of depleted uranium weaponry in Ukraine, highlighting a 2022 UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report warning that “[d]epleted uranium and toxic substances in common explosives can cause skin irritation, kidney failure and increase the risks of cancer.”