Hungary Puts the EU on Notice: ‘Stay the Hell Away From Our Kids’

The Hungarian government has warned the EU that it is barred from telling Hungarians how to raise their kids following the EU’s interference over the teaching of LGBT issues in schools.

A law passed by Hungary’s National Assembly last month ensured that sex education in schools “must not be aimed” at promoting far-left gender identity topics, according to ruling party Fidesz.

Summit.news reports: This triggered the unelected European Commission, which launched two infringement procedures against the law, while the leaders of the EU’s 17 biggest countries reacted by penning a letter arguing the legislation represented a violation of “fundamental rights.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also labeled the law “a disgrace,” claiming it “uses the protection of children as an excuse to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.”

It was even alleged that the EU was deliberately withholding coronavirus relief funds from Hungary as punishment.

Last month, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that a national referendum on the law would be held, cementing the right of the Hungarian people to assert a sovereign say in how their country is run.

Hungary has now hit back at the “unprecedented attacks” it is under from the EU over the issue by asserting that the manner in which children are educated is the “exclusive right of Hungarian parents.”

Hungary’s Justice Minister Judit Varga released a statement vowing to stand up to “interference” from Brussels bullies.

“Hungary has been attacked on an unprecedented scale only because the protection of children and families is our priority, and in view of this, we are unwilling to let [the] LGBTQ lobby into our schools and kindergartens,” Ms Varga wrote.

“How Hungarian children are raised is the exclusive right of Hungarian parents. Brussels cannot interfere in that. According to all fundamental documents of the EU that Hungary has ever adopted, signed [and] ratified, raising children remains a national competence,” she added.

Hungary’s position is in complete accordance with Article 14 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which gives member states, “The freedom to found educational establishments with due respect for democratic principles and the right of parents to ensure the education and teaching of their children in conformity with their religious, philosophical, and pedagogical convictions shall be respected, in accordance with the national laws governing the exercise of such freedom and right.”

