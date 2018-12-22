Hungary: George Soros Behind Violent Protests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the recent spate of violent protests in Hungary are being funded and orchestrated by billionaire globalist George Soros.

In an interview with public broadcaster Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban said he had evidence that the most aggressive of the protestors are on the payroll of Soros.

#Orban commented on the #slavelaw protests and the #EP2019: no one can be allowed to engage in violence, right-wing governments under fire everywhere; @FideszEP to represent #Hungary in Brussels and not Brussels in Hungary. https://t.co/DkNioCrORx — Hungary Journal (@hungary_journal) December 21, 2018

Voiceofeurope.com reports: He added that the demonstrations were also in part linked to international networks. The prime minister said he also saw traces of this internationally, arguing that “right-wing governments have come under fire everywhere”.

Parliament last Wednesday voted to raise the upper threshold for annual overtime from 250 to 400 hours. The opposition blocked the house speaker’s dais and obstructed proceedings with loud whistling and jeering in an attempt to thwart the vote and later demonstrated in the streets. The legislation was signed by President Janos Ader on Thursday.

Orban criticised the damage caused by protesters last week on Kossuth Square, saying that it was “a serious thing in legal terms” to throw smoke bombs at police.

“It’s never well-intentioned people throwing smoke bombs,” he said, noting that the point of smoke bombs was to obscure vision.

Commenting on injuries sustained by police at the demonstrations, Orban noted that in the 2006 clashes between protesters and police, peaceful demonstrators were charged by mounted police.

Orban said he had asked the interior minister to make sure that police respond “firmly but patiently” to protesters’ actions. “And they managed to do just that,” he said, reaffirming the government’s support for the police force.

The prime minister said he believed it has become clear that the amendment to the labour code was “merely an excuse”, arguing that this was not the first time that the opposition was “screaming ‘end of the world’”.

Concerning parliament’s approval of the amendment amid the opposition’s attempts to obstruct proceedings, Orban said the ruling parties could not afford to stand down during the session.

Orban said the opposition’s acts of sitting in his chair and trying to block his vote button even had legal implications.

“But lawmaking cannot be obstructed with scandal when you have committed people like us on the other side, and we weren’t engaging in violence,” he said.

Addressing listeners, Orban said Hungarians should not worry, because whatever they may see the opposition do, the government will still carry out its duties.

Concerning the legislation itself, Orban said the amendment clearly prohibits forcing anybody to work overtime. “Anyone who says otherwise is lying,” he said.

He said it was the economic policies demonstrating a need for workers that protected working people rather than the labour code. Orban said wages have been rising for 4-5 years now. But the law that had been in place prior to the amendment placed “silly restrictions” on those who wanted to make more money and would have been willing to work more, the prime minister said.

Just as they have in the past, workers will continue to receive both their regular and overtime pay at the end of the month in the future, too, he said.

The amendments are an advantage for Hungarian-owned SMEs that do not have the resources to manage the labour shortage that foreign-owned multinationals have, Orban said.