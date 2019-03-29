Hungary Builds Border Fence, Illegal Immigration Drops By 99%

Hungary has defied George Soros and proved the European Union wrong, solving the illegal immigration crisis in their country with one simple move — building a border fence to protect their unique culure and sovereignty from invaders.

With Washington stalled on the debate over Trump’s border wall, Hungary is proving that border walls are very effective at successfully ending illegal immigration and securing borders.

Hungary’s border fence, which was completed in 2015 despite facing opposition from the European Union, George Soros and Angela Merkel, has proved incredibly successful, cutting the number of illegal immigrants from 391,000 in 2015 to just 1,184 in 2017.

Hungary has been at the forefront of the immigration debate in the EU, and has continually defied the European Union’s orders to open its borders to millions of Muslim migrants from Africa and the Middle East.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has vowed to fight against George Soros’ open borders ideology. Orban, a proud nationalist, has declared that his government will “put Hungary first” and will steadfastly refuse to bow to pressure to accept millions of migrants.

According to Orban, Hungary does not need any immigrants and there is no place for multiculturalism in modern Hungary.

“I’d rather not saying anything about France or the Netherlands, but for example the population of native Germans has fallen in big German cities. Migrants want to live in big cities and in Bavaria, for instance, they spend more money on immigration and integration than on the economy, the environment and for healthcare overall,” Orban said.

Angela Merkel’s Germany, divided and dangerous, is not a model Viktor Orban is prepared to follow, and his nationalist approach to politics seems to be working.

Unlike the rest of Europe, which is steeped in terminal decline, Hungary’s economy is booming, it’s birth rate is up, marriages are increasing, and abortions and divorces are on the decline.

And for Hungary, that all started by simply building a border fence and vowing to put Hungarians first.

When the European migrant crisis started, Hungary was overwhelmed, with as many as 6,300 illegal immigrants per day flooding over the border.

The day after the border fence was completed, that number plummeted to just 870. Two weeks later it dropped again, to an average of just 15 illegals arriving in Hungary per day.

From 6,300 illegals per day, to just 15. No wonder Democrats are working so feverishly to sabotage President Trump’s vote-winning pledge to erect a border wall along the United States southern border.