Hundreds of Trump Supporters Line up 24 Hours Early to See POTUS in New Jersey

Hundreds of ordinary Americans lined up over 24 hours early to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The Trump supporters began lining up a staggering 48 hour early to secure their place at the rally.

BREAKING: Trump supporters lined up a full 48 Hours ahead of Wildwood rally



They showed up Sunday for a rally on Tuesday and are sleeping out on the boardwalk for 2 nights to make sure they get in pic.twitter.com/ZRTOHuIq8d — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: First Daughter-in-law Lara Trump broke the news on Monday that 175,000 TICKETS WERE REQUESTED to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

This line is 24 hours before the start of the rally!

The Trump crowd camping out overnight in Wildwood is absolutely massive pic.twitter.com/uXxHy5Pe29 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

There are at least a thousand Trump supporters lined up 24 hours early!

