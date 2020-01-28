Hundreds of Trump Supporters Line up 24 Hours Early to See POTUS in New Jersey

Hundreds of ordinary Americans lined up over 24 hours early to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The Trump supporters began lining up a staggering 48 hour early to secure their place at the rally.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: First Daughter-in-law Lara Trump broke the news on Monday that 175,000 TICKETS WERE REQUESTED to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

This line is 24 hours before the start of the rally!

There are at least a thousand Trump supporters lined up 24 hours early!

WOW!

