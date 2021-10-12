New videos out of Rome, Italy emerged over the weekend, showing protestors being brutalized by police.
The capital city’s Piazza del Popolo was overflowing with hundreds of thousands of Italians protesting the tyranny of the ‘New World Order.’
WATCH:
Summit.news reports: The so called ‘green pass’ is being forced on employers in Italy and requires all workers to have been vaccinated or provide proof of recovery from COVID within the last six months, or continual negative tests every two days.
Employers will face hefty fines if they refuse to go along with the system.
During the protests, police got heavy handed and began hitting people with batons, blasting water cannons, and using pepper spray:
Eventually the crowd had enough and began to fight back against the police:
Entirely predictably, the media labeled the protesters as ‘far right anti-vaxxers’:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Hundreds of Thousands of Italians Fight Back Against ‘New World Order’ Vax Mandates - October 12, 2021
- Governor Abbott Bans All Vax Mandates in Texas: ‘America Is a FREE Country’ - October 12, 2021
- George Clooney: ‘Biden’s Crappy Performance Is Trump’s Fault’ - October 12, 2021