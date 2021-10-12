Hundreds of Thousands of Italians Fight Back Against ‘New World Order’ Vax Mandates

Hundreds of thousands of Italians are rising up and fighting back against the government’s attempts to mandate vaccines and vaccine passports.

New videos out of Rome, Italy emerged over the weekend, showing protestors being brutalized by police.

The capital city’s Piazza del Popolo was overflowing with hundreds of thousands of Italians protesting the tyranny of the ‘New World Order.’

Images impressionnantes de la manifestation contre le pass sanitaire sur la Piazza del Popolo à Rome. #NoGreenPass #manifs9octobre pic.twitter.com/Qc1oWCsqtj — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) October 9, 2021

Summit.news reports: The so called ‘green pass’ is being forced on employers in Italy and requires all workers to have been vaccinated or provide proof of recovery from COVID within the last six months, or continual negative tests every two days.

Employers will face hefty fines if they refuse to go along with the system.

During the protests, police got heavy handed and began hitting people with batons, blasting water cannons, and using pepper spray:

Situation très tendue à #Rome, la police charge et utilise des grenades lacrymogènes et canon à eau contre les manifestants qui se rapprochent du Parlement. (Local Team) #Roma #NoGreenPass #piazzadelpopolo #manifs9octobre pic.twitter.com/dVcuEI7jn6 — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) October 9, 2021

Eventually the crowd had enough and began to fight back against the police:

La manifestation contre le pass sanitaire dégénère à #Rome. Des affront*ments commencent à éclater dans la capitale alors que le pass sanitaire sera obligatoire pour travailler à partir du 15 octobre en #Italie. #manifs9octobre #Roma #piazzadelpopolo #NoGreenPass pic.twitter.com/oDGm44bYF6 — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) October 9, 2021

Entirely predictably, the media labeled the protesters as ‘far right anti-vaxxers’: