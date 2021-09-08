Hundreds of Thousands of Brazilians Rise Up To Reject ‘New World Order’ on Independence Day

Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Independence Day yesterday to reject the ‘New World Order’ and show support for anti-globalist President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro managed to pack the streets of the nation’s capital, Brasilia, with almost 200,000 citizens:

JUST IN – Brazil 🇧🇷, The manifestation in Brasilia in support of President Bolsonaro and Liberty has already passed an estimated 150,000 people (just in Brasilia in this morning), more than the demonstration that overthrew Former President Dilma Rousseff. pic.twitter.com/YkCbxI7Rls — BielConn (@bielconn) September 7, 2021

MEUS PATRIOTAS BRASILEIROS KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS!!! VIVA A LIBERDADE!!! pic.twitter.com/xg8Dk5qAsz — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 7, 2021

Brazilian president @jairbolsonaro called on his supporters to rally. The aerial images are astonishing.



pic.twitter.com/9bwJPmpLOz — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 7, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The scenes from the display were truly iconic and will live throughout the annals of Brazilian history regardless of what his country’s deep state has in store for Bolsonaro:

– Poder Moderador é o Povo Brasileiro! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/19XvBVJMfM — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) September 7, 2021

Bolsonaro laid down the gauntlet to the corrupt judges who are preventing him from making his country great again:

Brazil 🇧🇷, To the screams of "I AUTHORIZE!



President Bolsonaro raised the tone as never before to minister Alexandre de Moraes:



"𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 (𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡) 𝙞𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨…𝙤𝙧 𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧, 𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 𝙄𝙎 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍!" pic.twitter.com/27qXQttiJl — BielConn (@bielconn) September 7, 2021

Bolsonaro addressed his adoring public and the people chanted freedom in response:

at the end, the people scream for FREEDOM !! pic.twitter.com/jR6lT6Eozd — BielConn (@bielconn) September 7, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on Bolsonaro’s defiant claim that next year’s election would end either with victory, imprisonment or death – saying no U.S.-style vote steal would happen in his country under any circumstances:

“During a speech delivered to evangelical Christian leaders over the weekend, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he can only see three options for his future: prison, death, or victory.

“I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed, or victory,” Bolsanaro, a former army captain, told the crowd of evangelicals while delivering an address about the country’s upcoming election in 2022.

The national conservative leader added: “You can be sure the first option will not happen. I’m doing the right thing and I owe nothing to anyone. No man on earth will threaten me.”

Evangelical Christians have played and continue to play a crucial role in Bolsonaro’s electoral success.

Bolsonaro’s fiery words come amid growing tensions with the country’s judiciary, which he insists is comprised greatly of left-wing activists judges, and communist sympathizers who seek to remove him from high office.

To ensure a fair and balanced election in 2022, Bolsonaro has been trying, somewhat in vain, to revamp Brazil’s current electronic voting system – which like all electronic voting systems, can be easily hacked – to one that leaves a paper trail, and is thus less vulnerable to fraud.

Unsurprisingly, however, Brazil’s political left – like America’s left – wants to keep the current electronic voting system in place.

Last week, Brazil’s lower lawmaking body failed to pass a constitutional amendment that would’ve allowed the electronic voting system to be abolished.”

Bolsonaro has shown that populism and nationalism are not dead on the world stage. Strong leaders need to rise up in every country to fight back against the scourge of leftism and degeneracy.