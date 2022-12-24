Hundreds of Radio Hosts Quit After Soros Takes Over Hispanic Radio: “He’s Trying To Silence Conservative Hispanics”

Hundreds of radio hosts have quit their jobs after George Soros took over all Hispanic radio stations in America in a bid to suppress conservative Hispanic voices.

Venezuelan-born former Radio Mambí host Lourdes Ubieta said that the takeover “is going to be a failure” and that “they did this to silence conservative Hispanic voices.”

Per New York Post:

The recent George Soros-backed takeover of 18 Hispanic radio stations, including Miami’s flagship conservative Radio Mambí, is doomed to fail, according to two hosts who quit the station as a result of the planned new progressive agenda. “This is going to be a failure — I am 100 percent sure of that,” Venezuelan-born former Radio Mambí host Lourdes Ubieta told The Post she believes. She quit the station after she learned of the takeover during the summer. “They did this to silence conservative Hispanic voices but it’s not going to work.” She and two other Radio Mambí hosts, Dania Alexandrino and Nelson Rubio, all of whom quit over the new management, are now at Americano Radio in Miami, which bills itself as the nation’s first conservative Spanish network. … “They want to silence and censor Hispanic conservative voices. They have a way of telling Democrats are the party of minorities and the party of the poor,” Alexandrino added. “They treat Hispanics like victims. I wouldn’t take a penny from them. My dignity is not for sale.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Soros bought 18 Hispanic radio stations across 1o different US markets.

A former Hillary for America employee and a former Obama staffer are heading up the venture.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

The Latino Media Network is a new network of 18 Hispanic radio stations across 10 different US markets. It boasts it will have access to “one-third of the Hispanic population.” The network is funded in part by Lakestar Finance, a group affiliated with Soros Fund Management. Former Hillary for America employee Jess Morales Rocketto and Stephanie Valencia — a former Obama staffer — are heading up the venture.

Will Soros’ attempt to get Hispanic voters back to the Democrat party work?