Hundreds Of Illegals Walk Across Border Into Arizona Completely Unimpeded

Video captured over the weekend shows a steady flow of migrants walking from Mexico into Arizona completely unimpeded.

The footage was tweeted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) saying: “The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

He then added a question “How many have COVID?””

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

Summit News reports: A recent caller to Garret Lewis’ radio show in Tucson helped shed some light on that question, as he related that according to his wife, who is a nurse at Banner Hospital, almost all of the new COVID cases in the local hospital are illegal aliens.

The caller noted that the hospital has been almost empty over the past month, but has since experienced a surge in cases, primarily among undocumented migrants.