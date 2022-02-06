Hundreds of Cowboys on Horseback Join Fight For Freedom In Canada

February 6, 2022
Hundreds of cowboys on horseback joined the freedom convoy protesters at Coutts Crossing in Alberta, Canada on Saturday

It looked like the cavalry had arrived as they joined farmers and truckers at the blockade.

Looks like Trudeau’s ‘fringe minority’ has grown a little!!

Niamh Harris

