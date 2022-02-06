Hundreds of Cowboys on Horseback Join Fight For Freedom In Canada

Hundreds of cowboys on horseback joined the freedom convoy protesters at Coutts Crossing in Alberta, Canada on Saturday

It looked like the cavalry had arrived as they joined farmers and truckers at the blockade.

An overhead view of the blockade in Coutts.



Truckers, farmers, citizens, and cowboys, united together to restore all freedoms 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/mr2CRsXPIr — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@TheVigilantFox) February 5, 2022

More than hundreds of Cowboys arrived in Coutts, US Canada highway to support the Truckers and Farmers Convoy. pic.twitter.com/ukfUedk9qk — RealMac🏁 (@beingrealmac) February 5, 2022

Hundreds of cowboys have now turned up to support the Canadian truckers. pic.twitter.com/D0KRm6FKR3 — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2019) February 5, 2022

Looks like Trudeau’s ‘fringe minority’ has grown a little!!