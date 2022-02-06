Hundreds of cowboys on horseback joined the freedom convoy protesters at Coutts Crossing in Alberta, Canada on Saturday
It looked like the cavalry had arrived as they joined farmers and truckers at the blockade.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Looks like Trudeau’s ‘fringe minority’ has grown a little!!
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Hundreds of Cowboys on Horseback Join Fight For Freedom In Canada - February 6, 2022
- Washington DC School Stages BLM March For Kindergarten Students - February 6, 2022
- US School Threatens Parents Of Unmasked Children With ‘Criminal Charges’ - February 6, 2022