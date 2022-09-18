Hundreds More NYC Teachers & Aides Fired For Not Complying With Covid Jab Mandate

Another 850 unjabbed teachers and aides have been fired for failing to comply with New York City’s covid vaccine mandate for schools.

The number of NYC Department of Education staffers that have been terminated is now almost 2,000 since the mandate went into effect in October 2021.

The New York Post reports: About 1,300 DOE employees who took a year’s unpaid leave — with benefits — agreed to show proof of COVID vaccination by Sept. 5 or be “deemed to have voluntarily resigned.”

Of those staffers, 450 got a shot by the deadline and “are returning to their prior schools or work locations,” DOE officials told The Post. They include some 225 teachers and 135 paraprofessionals.

The 850 let go makes roughly 1,950 DOE staffers terminated since the vaccine mandate took effect on Oct. 29, 2021.

Rachelle Garcia, an elementary school teacher in Brooklyn for 15 years and mother of two, worked fully in person during the pandemic and never got sick, she said.

But she refused to get vaccinated, finally taking leave after the DOE denied her requests for a religious exemption.

“I really put my eggs in one basket, hoping and praying that at the last minute our mayor would turn everything around in time for me to go back to work,” she said.

Mayor Adams never lifted the vaccine mandate, while other cities and states are dropping such requirements due to relaxed CDC guidelines.