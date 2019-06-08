Hundreds of Illegals from Ebola-Ridden Congo Arrive in Texas

Hundreds of illegal immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is currently experiencing a huge Ebola outbreak, have been dropped off in San Antonio, Texas and hundreds more are expected to arrive in the near future.
A local news reporter looking for French-speaking volunteers to communicate with the illegals made the following request on Twitter:
“City confirms hundreds of migrants from the Congo have arrived in SA. The city is in desperate need for French-speaking volunteers,” Jaleesa Irizarry of Kens 5 San Antonio wrote Thursday.
Infowars.com reports: In a local news report, Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger said, “We didn’t get a heads up.”
Bridger said the illegal aliens started to arrive in town on Tuesday and that CBP confirmed “another 200 to 300 from the Congo and Angola will be coming to San Antonio.”
“A group of about 350 migrants from the Congo will be arriving in San Antonio in the near future,” a notice from the San Antonio Department of Human Services reads.
After being placed in San Antonio, the illegal immigrants are bussed to a destination of their choice by local charities who spend “roughly $14,000 a week on bus tickets.”
Last weekend, a group of more than 100 illegals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo were filmed wading through the Rio Grande River and entering the United States.
In a statement, CBP said, “Agents have encountered 182 large groups (100+ individuals) across the SW border this fiscal year. This is the first large group apprehended in Del Rio Sector this FY and the first large group apprehended on the SW border this FY consisting entirely of African nationals.”
Today, the World Health Organization said one in four Ebola infections in Congo are going undetected and that the country is experiencing the second-worst Ebola epidemic on record.