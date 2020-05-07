Hollywood celebrities including Madonna, Robert de Niro, Barbra Streisand and Jane Fonda are among the names of 200 scientists and entertainers calling for “radical change” in the world rather than “a return to normal” after the coronavirus lockdowns.

The Hollywood celebrities are pleading for an end to “unbridled consumerism” and are demanding the “radical transformation” of capitalist economies to help save the planet, according to reports.

‘The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings,‘ the short letter added.

‘Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point.’

The open letter was penned and led by actress Juliette Binoche and astrophysicist Aurélien Barrau. A host of Hollywood stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Sting, Spike Jonze and Monica Bellucci also added their names to the open letter published in the French daily Le Monde.

Leftwing activist Madonna has added her name to an open letter demanding world governments make “radical changes” to capitalist society after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Notorious Trump-hater, Robert De Niro, has signed the open letter, calling for an end to consumerism and “obsession with productivity.”

‘We believe it is unthinkable to “go back to normal”,’ said the letter which was also signed by Nobel peace prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

They said the pandemic was a tragedy but it was a chance for humanity to ‘examine what is essential’.

‘Adjustments are not enough. The problem is systemic,’ the letter added.

‘The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis. Unlike a pandemic… a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences,‘ it said.

The 200 signatories (listed below) said it was time for leaders ‘to leave behind the unsustainable logic that still prevails and to undertake a profound overhaul of our goals, values, and economies.‘

Who signed the open letter demanding an end to capitalism as we know it?

