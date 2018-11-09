Hundreds of Birds Fall From the Sky During 5G Test in The Netherlands

Hundreds of birds have fallen from the sky in The Hague, the Netherlands, during a 5G experiment to see how large the range was and whether the new wireless technology would cause any harm in the local area.

News of the adverse effects suffered by the starlings was slow to break, as initially the birds died in small numbers during the first wave of the experiment. However when a further 150 birds suddenly died at the same time, falling into a public park, people began to take notice and investigate.

What caused the death of 297 birds in a park in The Hague?

If you look around that park you might have seen what is on the corner of the roof across the street from where they died: a new 5G mast, where they had done a test at almost the exact same time as the birds fell from the sky.

According to reports, nearby ducks seemed to react oddly as well. They simultaneously put their heads underwater to escape the radiation, while others flew away, landing on the street or in the canal.

All the information that follows comes from John Kuhles’ public Facebook page:

In the meantime (30-10-2018) received some more information. The birds that fell massively dead would be the victims of an experiment, performed on those days in The Hague, where RF radiation was tested with a peak frequency of 7.40 GHz. This information comes from one source and should still be confirmed, if possible.

It is not clear at this moment whether tests with 5G transmission masts have been carried out again, but so far everything points in the direction of 5G as the most probable cause. Earlier, crazy things happened, such as with cows in Groningen’s Loppersum last year, where it was also tested with 5G. But also how in Switzerland a complete herd of cows collapsed in a ravine when there was tested with 5G.

Source 1: www.msn.com/nl-nl/nieuws/opmerkelijk/meer-dan-honderd-vogels-vallen-dood-uit-bomen-in-den-haag/ar-BBOV8d7

In the Huijgenspark in The Hague, more than a hundred starlings have fallen dead from the trees in recent days. It is a mystery what happened to the animals.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) is having a number of birds examined in the laboratory of Wageningen Bioveterinary Research. Parts of the park are blocked and dogs are no longer allowed to be let out. The dead birds are always cleaned up as quickly as possible. Yet it is a lugubrious scene. Council member Robert Barker of the Party for the Animals had the feeling of being on a ‘crime scene’. “The fact that so many birds fall from the sky at this location must have a cause and must be investigated. If there is talk of poisoning, then we have to take a hard time. ”

It is also possible that the birds have a disease. “In any case, it’s going fast. The animals are not emaciated, do not seem ill. They just fall dead from the tree, “says employee Sharon Lexmond of bird shelter De Wulp.

A possible link was established between 5G trials in Groningen and the ‘crazy cows there, as they were called, see here.

Further info from Facebook:

Trondheim (3rd city of Norway) also attacked the birds. After 6 months there was no toxicological report yet. It has also happened in Sweden, Australia, United States.

www.nyhetsspeilet.no/2009/02/flere-tusen-fugler-faller-som-%E2%80%9Ddead-meat%E2%80%9D-fra-himmelen/

In the meantime (30-10-2018) I received some more information. The birds that fell massively dead would be the victims of an experiment, performed on those days in The Hague, where RF radiation was tested with a peak frequency of 7.40 GHz, which corresponds to a wavelength of 4.05 cm. This wavelength is of the same order of magnitude as the size of the starlings. This may be important because of possible resonance effects. The mast in question is about 400 meters from where the starlings have fallen dead. This information comes from one source and should still be confirmed, if possible.

Mysterious bird deaths in The Hague: dead starlings fall massively from the sky

Oct. 26, 2018

For several days in a row, dead starlings fall from the sky in the Huijgenspark in The Hague. It is estimated that around 150 birds have already lost their lives. What is the cause of this is being investigated?

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority, the Dutch Wildlife Health Center and a Wageningen University laboratory are investigating the cause of death of the starlings. A veterinarian of bird care De Wulp performed a number of birds last week. She only found internal bleeding and no trace of poison.

Contaminated water

“Last year we had the same situation at the Haagse Hogeschool, where it was renovated at the time ”, says an employee of the Animal Ambulance.” Then dozens of dead jackdaws were found, which were probably poisoned because they had been drinking polluted water. What is going on right now is really speculating. Hopefully, we know more next week, because this is not normal. ”

No trace of poison.

Source 3: Dierenhospitaal and Dierenambulance The Hague

Again, dead starlings have been found in the Huijgenspark in The Hague. More than ninety dead birds were spread across the park in the Stationsbuurt.

We took the birds. Last time, five of the deceased starlings were examined by a local specialist. It did not show signs of poison, but only internal bleeding in two copies. The newly found starlings are examined by the specialized Wageningen Bioveterinary Research laboratory in Lelystad and the Dutch Wildlife Health Center in Utrecht.

The municipality has promulgated a ban on dogs in the area because the cause of the mortality is unclear. Poisoning is taken into account. The area has been blocked by the police.

Source 4: Birdcare the curlew

Oct. 26, 2018

How is the current state of affairs with regard to the dead starlings?

Last Friday, Wednesday and Thursday, a total of +/- 150 deceased starlings were found in the Huijgenspark in The Hague. On Sunday, Thursday and Friday our veterinarian visited and carried out a total of 15 animals and collected material for further research. On Wednesday, the NVWA collected a cargo of birds that were examined in Lelystad on West Nile Virus. The negative result has now arrived.

On Thursday, the Dutch Wildlife Health Center also picked up a load of birds and we got a result today. Both veterinarians (ours and those from the DWHC) discussed their findings with each other. (Birds in good condition, some small bleeding in some animals, good for the upcoming winter, empty stomachs.) It is a very strange story!

Components of the deceased birds now go to various institutes for further research into rat poison and various viruses. On Monday the preparations are ready and the microscopic examination is started.

In the meantime, the municipality has instituted an outlet ban in the park until further notice.

We will keep you informed and hope that we will get a quick answer regarding the bizarre deaths.

Source 5: New contribution from Facebook:

Nov. 2, 2018

There is, of course, no certainty about the cause. There are stronger 4G and IoT channels in the vicinity near the park. In July there was also 5G tested, but then the birds did not swarm and they did not arrive in the park. IoT has also been active since 30 October 2017, so it is only briefly active with a safe distance (for humans) of 7.4 meters and with a 2000 Watt transmitter at less than 200 meters from the park main beam direction exactly across the park. Also at the same distance LTE channels and at another location also LTE stations etc. Here again exactly about the park.

The truth about the safety of 5G is that it’s not safe and corporations are being allowed to roll out the new technology before they are sure about it’s effects.

The roll out of 5G technology is a “massive health experiment” that will have “disastrous consequences” for the human race, according to the first major university study into the controversial wireless service — and a coalition of 200 leading scientists and doctors are calling for an urgent stop to the roll out.

“5G technology is a very real danger,” warns Dr. Moskowitz, a public health professor at the University of California. “The deployment of 5G, or fifth generation cellular technology, constitutes a massive experiment on the health of all species,” he said.

With the death of the birds in the Netherlands, we are already starting to see the results of 5G technology.