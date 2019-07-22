Huma Abedin Taking Disgraced Anthony Weiner Back

Anthony Weiner who recently completed a prison sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl, appears to be getting another chance with his wife Huma Abedin.

Abedin had filed for divorce the day Weiner entered into a guilty plea for sexting the teen in May 2017, but she later withdrew her request deciding to settle privately

Now the disgraced former Democratic congressman has been spotted moving back into the couples home in New York City.

The Mail Online reports: The 54-year-old was seen rolling boxes and designer garment bags into the Hillary Clinton aide’s home over the weekend. Weiner never lived in the lower Manhattan apartment where Huma moved with their seven-year-old son Jordan soon after the disgraced politician went to prison.

Weiner didn’t have any help as he used a trolley to cart in his belongings, wearing a white tank top, shorts and sneakers as he made several trips inside the building.

Abedin had filed for divorce the day Weiner entered into a guilty plea for sexting a 15-year-old girl in May 2017, which DailyMail.com exposed a year earlier, but withdrew her request in January, deciding to settle privately.

It’s not clear where Weiner had been staying since leaving a Bronx halfway house in May after spending 21 months in custody for the illicit contact with the minor.

Anthony Weiner has moved back in with Huma Abedin, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal



The 54-year-old was seen rolling boxes and garment bags into the Hillary Clinton aide’s home over the weekend in New York City. Huma moved to this apartment with their son Jordan soon after Weiner left to serve his prison sentence

The move comes weeks after Weiner was seen lunching with a young brunette at a Wall Street brunch spot.

The disgraced politician was released from prison in February and went straight to living in a halfway house in the Bronx.

Leaving the halfway house in May, he said he hoped to get back to my family and make up for some lost time.’

‘I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service, and I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me,’ he said.

Weiner must be registered as a level one sex offender for the next 20 years.

Because of his low-level designation, Weiner’s information won’t show up in the state’s online sex offender registry but will be available via a toll-free telephone number.

Since being released, Weiner has been touting a book deal and asking for investors for a marijuana business.