Huge Number of Democrats Believe Presidential Race Was ‘Rigged’ to Oust Trump

A massive percentage of Democrats admit that the 2020 presidential election was was likely rigged to oust President Trump, according to a revealing new poll.

A new Rasmussen poll shows that almost one third of Democratic voters think that fraud “likely” took place and the election was rigged to favor Joe Biden.

These Democrat voters believe the Democratic Party stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would steal victory away from Trump.

Among Democrats, 30% say it’s “likely” that fraud swayed the outcome, while a whopping 20 percent believe it is “very likely.”

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Nov. 17-18.

Among Republicans, 61% believe it’s very likely and 75% believe it’s likely or very likely.

Huge: "How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?"



Democrats – 30% – 20% say Very Likely (VL)

Unaffiliated – 39% – 29% say VL

Republicans – 75% – 61% say VL

All Voters – 47% – 36% say VL https://t.co/NMDryxyLzq pic.twitter.com/EblRuV2AXY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 20, 2020

Wnd.com reports: The poll found most voters, 61%, believe Trump should concede the election, although they’re less certain their friends and neighbors would agree.

Among all voters, only 51% think their friends and neighbors believe Trump should concede.

Rasmussen noted that the older the voter, the less supportive he or she is of Trump conceding the election to Biden.

Whites oppose concession more strongly than do blacks and other minority voters.