HUGE Election Fraud Plot Uncovered in Texas, Suspect in Custody

A massive election fraud scheme has been busted by authorities in Texas, state Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced.

Rachel Rodriguez, from San Antonio, TX, was arrested and charged with overseeing a scheme involving fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot.

Each charge is a felony under Texas law punishable by a hefty prison sentence.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud,” Paxton said in a statement.

“We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence,” Paxton added.

“This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” he said.

Spectrum News reports: “The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes. I am fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud.”

Since 2004, 150 people have been charged with voter fraud in Texas.

Project Veritas is a far-right activist group founded by James O’Keefe. It has been criticized in the past for producing deceptively edited videos and pushing debunked conspiracy theories.

State election officials from across the country have stated there was no widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election and no irregularities that affected the outcome.