Huge Anti-Bill Gates Mural Appears in Melbourne as Crowds Chant ‘Arrest Bill Gates’ at Protests

A huge street art mural depicting a smiling Bill Gates holding a syringe and saying “Time to install your update” has appeared in Melbourne, Australia, as the nation continues to revolt against “harsh censorship, wall to wall surveillance, the digitalization of currency and rigid social controls including oppressive lockdowns.“
The mural was signed by @Lushsux, an anonymous resistance artist known for trolling powerful figures.
Meanwhile growing protests in Australian cities continue to demand Bill Gates face charges of crimes against humanity.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. thanked the street artist for “striking a blow” for freedom.
“Thanks to Lushsux for striking this blow for freedom Down Under.
“Rupert Murdoch’s News and Vaccine empire have aligned with Bill Gates’s international health agency cartel to make Australia the proving grounds for their “Great Reset;” the global devolution from democracy to medical fascism,” continued Kennedy, Jr.
“Citing biosecurity, Australian technocrats have imposed harsh censorship, wall to wall surveillance, the digitalization of currency and rigid social controls including oppressive lockdowns and compulsory masking-all without notice and comment rule making, public hearings, debate or any of the traditional safeguards of participatory democracy.
“To maintain control and obedience, dictatorial regimes use fear to justify the obliteration of culture, self expression and personal freedoms. Authoritarian theocracies, commonly for example, force women to wear hoods, masks or burkhas to trample self expression and signify submission and obedience.
“The emerging biosecurity states are compelling the burkazation of entire populations. The mask is persistent reminder of the fear of contagion and a signal of obedience and conformity. Because the bio security oppression begins with this eradication of facial expression, art music and humor are now critical revolutionary acts.”
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Huge Anti-Bill Gates Mural Appears in Melbourne as Crowds Chant ‘Arrest Bill Gates’ at Protests - September 16, 2020
- BLM Co-Founder Who Admitted She’s a ‘Trained Marxist’ Now Confesses to Practicing Witchcraft - September 15, 2020
- Marxist BLM Activists Take Over Trader Joe’s Store To Denounce Capitalism - September 15, 2020
Be the first to comment