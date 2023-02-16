Huge 5 Acre Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse Storing Plastic Plant Pots In Kissimmee, Florida.

A massive 5 acre fire broke out at a Kissimmee, Florida nursery supplies warehouse on Thursday morning.
Around two acres of plastic planters were ablaze before spreading across five acres.
Hazmat teams are monitoring air quality due to the large amount of smoke coming from the burning plastics and local residents with breathing disorders are being told to stay inside.
Some people are pointing out that the recent spate of chemical accidents were occurring only in Republican states.
The nursery itself is not on fire, but it was evacuated because workers were inside.
During a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Chief Jon Haskett with Osceola County Fire said about 75 firefighters with Orange County, Osceola County, and Kissimmee are working to put the fire out, which is expected to take several hours.
He said crews are using water and foam to try and knock out the fire. Chief Haskett added that there was likely a propone tank explosion inside the fire area, but all other tanks are secured.
No injuries have been reported and there are no evacuation orders, but he said that could change. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
