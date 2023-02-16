Huge 5 Acre Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse Storing Plastic Plant Pots In Kissimmee, Florida.

A massive 5 acre fire broke out at a Kissimmee, Florida nursery supplies warehouse on Thursday morning.

Around two acres of plastic planters were ablaze before spreading across five acres.

BREAKING: SkyFOX is live over the scene of this massive fire next to a Kissimmee plant nursery. Live team coverage now on @GoodDayOrlando. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/dAwJgqtCuE — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) February 16, 2023

Hazmat teams are monitoring air quality due to the large amount of smoke coming from the burning plastics and local residents with breathing disorders are being told to stay inside.

Fox11 reports: According to Osceola Fire officials, a call came in around 2 a.m. about the fire burning behind Nursery Supplies, Inc. at 2050 Ave. A. Officials said about two acres of plastic planters were ablaze before spreading to five acres.

The nursery itself is not on fire, but it was evacuated because workers were inside.

Just arrived on scene to this active out of control fire at the Nursery Supplies Inc in Kissimmee. Just heard a bang. You can see the flames at least a couple stories high with huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/7HbDVCfj9x — Amanda McKenzie FOX 35 (@AmandaMckNews) February 16, 2023

During a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Chief Jon Haskett with Osceola County Fire said about 75 firefighters with Orange County, Osceola County, and Kissimmee are working to put the fire out, which is expected to take several hours.

He said crews are using water and foam to try and knock out the fire. Chief Haskett added that there was likely a propone tank explosion inside the fire area, but all other tanks are secured.

No injuries have been reported and there are no evacuation orders, but he said that could change. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.