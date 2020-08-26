If Trump Resists Defeat The Military Will Force Him Out Says Al Gore

Former Vice President Al Gore has claimed that it doesn’t matter whether President Trump accepts an election defeat because the military will “respond to the command” of the next president come Inauguration Day.

In a virtual interview with Reuters on Tuesday Gore said Trump would be forced from office next January, if he refused to leave willingly, because military and security forces would answer to the new president at that point. “It’s not really up to him,” he said.

His statement comes hot on the heels of Hillary Clintons warning that Joe Biden should ‘not concede under any circumstances.”

RT reports: Clinton said Trump will undermine mail-in voting and that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden should not concede defeat “under any circumstances.” Democrats must prepare to mount a massive legal offensive if Biden appears to be a narrow loser on election night, she said.

Those comments were in stark contrast to Clinton’s own warnings in 2016, when she was polling ahead of Trump as the November election drew near. Back then, she said Trump was “threatening our democracy” by not pledging to accept the apparent results of voting on election night.

Gore, who retracted his concession call on election night 2000 to force a recount of the Vote in Florida, said Trump has signaled that he will challenge this year’s election result.

“He seems to have no compunctions at all about trying to rip apart the social fabric and the political equilibrium of the American people, and he’s strategically planting doubts in advance to try to undermine people’s confidence in the election,” Gore said. He called the strategy “despicable.”