Howard Stern: Unjabbed Americans Must Be Left To ROT & DIE Alone

Howard Stern declared Thursday that all unjabbed Americans must be banned from seeking medical treatment and left alone to die painful, long deaths at home.

“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” Stern proclaimed on his Sirius XM show, adding “At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Stern warned that anyone who hasn’t taken the shots has “been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some of you will live, but most of you will die.”

“They don’t trust our government,” Stern continued.

“They think that there’s some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this. They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine.”

“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you,” Stern declared, stating “Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us.”

Summit.news reports: Stern further presented himself as evidence that the vaccine is safe, noting “I’ve taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache.”

Despite this, Stern and his co host discussed knowing people who are fully vaccinated who are severely ill or dead after having COVID.

“It’s time for you to get it,” Stern said of the vaccine, adding “Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get.”

Watch:

Stern has continually politicised the issue of vaccination, and ranted against those who have chosen not to take COVID vaccines, calling them “f***ing morons,” and “Sh**heads.” Stern also declared of people who had died from COVID while unvaccinated “F**k ‘em, f**k their freedom.”