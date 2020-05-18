Howard Stern to Trump Voters: POTUS Is ‘Disgusted’ by All of You

Anti-Trump radio host Howard Stern has warned Trump voters that the president is secretly “disgusted” by them a “despises” who they are.

On Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, Stern suggested that Donald Trump only likes fellow celebrities and doesn’t like ordinary Americans who voted him into office.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a fucking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience. The Trump voter who idolizes the guy, he despises you, despises you.”

Stern has repeatedly had Trump on his radio show as a guest in the past, and the two were friendly outside of work, too. Now, Stern uses that past relationship to attack the president.

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern claimed on Tuesday. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

Stern then took another cheap shot at Trump supporters, saying that he doesn’t hate Trump, only those who voted for him. “I hate you for voting for him, not having intelligence,” he said.

Stern then explained that while he hates President Trump right now, if Trump leaves office, he could see them being friends once again.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Stern said. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”