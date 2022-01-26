Howard Stern Demands Meat Loaf’s Family Publicly Promote COVID Jabs Against Singer’s Wishes

Far-left radio host Howard Stern is now bullying Meat Loaf’s grieving family, demanding that they speak out in support of Covid jabs, saying the singer “made a grave mistake” in not getting the shot.

Meat Loaf was vocal about his opposition to draconian Covid mandates, stating in an August 2021 interview, “I hug people in the middle of COVID. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they’re stopping because of politics.”

“If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”

Rt.com reports: Speaking on the rock icon’s death, Howard Stern continued his ongoing rhetoric condemning anti-vaxxers, saying on a recent episode of his show: “Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird f**king cult. And somehow really believed that – he made a statement, ‘I’d rather die a free man than take that vaccine.’ And now he’s dead!”

Highlighting Meat Loaf’s public comments against mandatory vaccination and essentially labeling him an anti-vaxxer, Stern addressed the late singer’s family, saying they should publicly support vaccines in light of the singer’s death.

“I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’ Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.’”

Stern has been extremely vocal about his support for Covid vaccines and has shamed anyone questioning them, including the likes of Joe Rogan and Novak Djokovic. He has even gone as far as to say “if it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital.”

“It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you,” Stern said last week. “You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”