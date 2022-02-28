House To Lift Mask Mandate In Time For Biden’s State of The Union Address

The House is lifting its mask mandate just in time for President Biden’s State of the Union address this week.

Capitol Physician Brian Monahan told lawmakers in a letter on Sunday that individuals may now choose whether to wear a face mask or not, but it is no longer a requirement.

In a letter on Sunday, Capitol Physician Brian Monahan shared the changes with lawmakers returning to Washington this week.

“Individuals may choose to mask at any time, but it is no longer a requirement,” he wrote.

Monahan said positive COVID-19 test rates at the Capitol are down to 2.7 percent in the last two weeks, below the current rate for the DC-Metropolitan area (4.7 percent).

The Washington, D.C. area is a ‘green level,’ according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) metrics, meaning that COVID-19 transmission is low.

The CDC on Friday eased its mask recommendation for most Americans, advising that people living in communities with “low” or “medium” COVID-19 levels can go maskless.