House Sergeant at Arms Admits J6 Response Would Have Been ’Vastly Different if Rioters Were Black

The Capitol police response to the Jan 6 protest would have looked vastly different if the rioters had been black, according to House sergeant at arms William Walker.

Per NBC News, “Jan. 6 response would have been ‘vastly different’ if rioters were Black, House sergeant at arms told investigators”:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The House sergeant at arms, who was the head of the D.C. National Guard during the attack on the Capitol, told the Jan. 6 committee that the law enforcement response would have looked much different had the rioters been Black Americans. “I’m African American. Child of the sixties. I think it would have been a vastly different response if those were African Americans trying to breach the Capitol,” William J. Walker told congressional investigators, in an interview transcript released Tuesday. “As a career law enforcement officer, part-time soldier, last five years full but, but a law enforcement officer my entire career, the law enforcement response would have been different.” His testimony echoed the observations of many Americans, including President Joe Biden, who noted the stark difference in the law enforcement response to protests in Washington following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd and the lax security at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Summit.news reports: I agree it would have been vastly different.

The feds would have taken a knee.

Corporate American would have donated $1.7 billion to their cause and Kamala Harris would have touted their bail fund.

NBC News continues:

William J. Walker, the head of the D.C. National Guard during the insurrection, also indicated he thought more people in the crowd would have died if the mob had been largely Black instead of overwhelmingly white. “You know, as a law enforcement officer, there were — I saw enough to where I would have probably been using deadly force,” he said. “I think it would have been more bloodshed if the composition would have been different.”

Five Trump supporters died on Jan 6 compared to zero police.

Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed, white veteran of the Air Force, was shot in the neck by the cowardly Capitol police officer Lt. Michael Byrd, who was black.

There wouldn’t have been any bloodshed on January 6th if Byrd didn’t execute Babbitt.

No other cops felt it necessary to shoot any of the other unarmed Trump supporters who arrived that day (evidence suggests other Trump supporters may have died as a result of heart attacks induced by police flashbanging the elderly crowds).

Meanwhile, there’s video showing a black police officer welcoming the peaceful J6 protesters into the Capitol building while telling them he disagrees with their protest but “respects” their right to do so.

Capitol police open doors for the protestors. They stand aside and invite them inside. pic.twitter.com/OnSd3KGzz5 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) January 8, 2021

Another black cop felt comfortable putting a MAGA hat on.

In the clip before he is seen with MAGA cap, USCP Lieutenant Johnson can be seen entering with officers tailed by several Oath Keepers.



Footage by YouTuber Rico La Starza (https://t.co/75qTGftGl4) shows Johnson wearing the cap and asking for Oathkeepers' help moments earlier. pic.twitter.com/dEAhUumVJ7 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 18, 2022

Since the incident, Rico La Starza's footage went viral, and Lieutenant Johnson was suspended.



He has since claimed that he wore the MAGA hat to "win the trust" of the protesters and help extract officers who were trapped.https://t.co/i99WeBZeti — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 18, 2022

The reason so few protesters were killed by police is because they were by and large entirely peaceful and respectful of the Capitol.

Their genuinely mostly peaceful protest stands in stark contrast to the BLM riots which killed dozens and caused an estimated $2 billion in damages.