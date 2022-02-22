House Republicans to offer asylum to freedom convoy truckers

House Republicans are set to offer temporary asylum to Canadian protestors currently being persecuted by the Trudeau regime.

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) announced that she is introducing a bill to grant asylum to individuals fleeing Trudeau’s fascist Canada in a statement on Twitter on Saturday:

“Just as we provide asylum for political prisoners, we should do the same for truckers who have been subjected to violence, had their property confiscated, and their bank accounts frozen by a government that is quickly becoming the embarrassment of the free world.”

“I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly,” Herrell said.

Theepochtimes.com reports: Last week, Trudeau became the first Canadian prime minister to invoke the Emergencies Act, giving the government additional powers to curb protesting and blockades. In a Twitter post, Trudeau claimed the truckers were carrying out “illegal blockades and occupations,” which are “a threat to jobs and communities, and they cannot continue.”

Starting on Feb. 18, in Ottawa, police were seen advancing on protesters, knocking down some people. Some police officers were heavily armed, including with assault rifles. Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19 after being arrested on the charge of counseling to commit mischief.

Fellow Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, who was also arrested, appeared before a court in Ottawa on Feb. 18. The presiding judge released Barber on a $100,000 bond and on condition that he leave Ontario and not publicly endorse the Freedom Convoy or have contact with the other major protest organizers.

Inside the United States, some officials said they are concerned that similar protests might occur in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Police said that they were aware of plans for truck convoys to arrive in D.C. on the week that President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union Address.

“Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union. As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity,” Capitol Police said in a statement.