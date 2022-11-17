‘Conspiracy to Defraud the US’: House Republicans Announce Investigation of Joe Biden and Biden Crime Family

House Republicans have announced an investigation into Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and the family’s “international business schemes.”

Rep. Jame Comer (Oversight Committee Ranking Member) announced “We’re releasing a report today that details what we’ve uncovered. We’re also sending letters to Biden Administration officials and Biden family associates renewing our request for voluntary production of documents relevant to this investigation. This is an investigation of Joe Biden. And why he lied to the American people about knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes.”

House Republicans say they have found evidence of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, and tax evasion among other crimes.

During the press conference, Comer also said he believed the Oversight Committee has lost its credibility in recent years, which he blamed on California Rep. Adam Schiff.

NOW – Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qEaVgHwMI9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2022

Asked by a reporter this week if he had a message for Republicans that want to investigate his family, in particular Hunter Biden’s business dealings, Joe Biden said that any investigation probing his family’s corruption would be “almost comedy.”

REPORTER:

"What is your message to Republicans that want to INVESTIGATE YOUR FAMILY, and particularly your SON HUNTER’S

BUSINESS DEALINGS ?

BIDEN:

"I think it's almost

comedy." pic.twitter.com/jQXJbAOfTV — .. (@Xx17965797N) November 11, 2022

Here’s a 3-minute video proving that despite his claims to the contrary, Joe ‘Big Guy’ Biden knew all about his family’s corrupt foreign business dealings.