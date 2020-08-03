House Members Who Refuse To Wear Face Masks Will Be Thrown Out Says Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi has said lawmakers will be thrown out of the House of Representatives if they refuse to wear a face mask.

Under new regulations announced last week representatives must wear a face mask at all times while in the chamber. They can only remove it to address the house.

The Independent reports: Face coverings may be removed temporarily in office buildings to eat, drink, hold meetings and do interviews.

Anyone found flouting the rules will get booted out of the chamber. Democrat Rep Pelosi, 80, said the regulations – introduced four months after the pandemic first took hold in the US – would come into effect at 8am on Thursday morning.

“The chair would…like to remind members that the speaker has the authority to direct the sergeant at arms to remove a member from the floor as a matter of decorum,” Pelosi warned when announcing the mandate.

“To reiterate, the chair views the failure to wear a mask as a serious breach of decorum.”