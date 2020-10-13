House Lawmakers Prepare Probe To See if Nasty Nancy is Mentally Fit for Office

Lawmakers in Congress are preparing to launch a probe to determine whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is mentally fit to serve.

During an interview with Mark Levin, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed that he and other lawmakers are investigating a possible scenario in which Congress could test Pelosi’s mental fitness to continue serving as House Speaker.

The move comes amid growing concern for Pelosi’s apparent mental decline after she last week launched a bizarre plot to remove President Trump from office using the 25th Amendment.

According to McCarthy, lawmakers are now beginning to question Pelosi’s mental well-being following her plan to try to oust the POTUS less than one month before the election.

“To even bring this up when you’re talking 27 days before an election,” McCarthy said.

“You know she’s second in line right after the vice president.”

“It really brings into question her own mental capacity to be Speaker of the House,” McCarthy pointed out.

“Are you going to recommend the same commission take a look at her mental capacity?” Levin asked McCarthy.

“Does she have to submit any kind of records about her health? Mental health?”

McCarthy told Levin that with Pelosi being third in the line of succession of leadership, the president, vice president, and speaker of the House must be held to the exact same standards.

“If she’s now saying they should have a commission to do that with the president, shouldn’t you do that with all three people who are in line for the presidency?” McCarthy said.

“Shouldn’t she have to submit to the same test that she’s trying to claim?”

He added that he doesn’t think Pelosi would survive being put under the microscope:

“I am getting together with a number of members — and can tell you there are people on the other side that have raised this question as well.”

“We’re going to get together; find out ways that we can craft something.”

McCarthy also noted that it takes a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate to remove a sitting President under the 25th Amendment.

“She knows this will not be a reality,” McCarthy pointed out.

“This is just another attempt to attack our democracy.”

“It’s Nancy Pelosi who is insane,” Levin claimed.

“It’s Nancy Pelosi who is mentally ill.”

Section four of the 25th Amendment states:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”