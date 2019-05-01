House Democrats Subpoenaed Info About Trump’s Grandkids

On Tuesday morning Rep. Brad Wenstrup joined Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom to discuss how low House Democrats are stooping to harass President Trump.

Hemmer brought up a Politico report stating Democrats subpoenaed records about Trump’s family, including some of his grandchildren.

WATCH: @BillHemmer spoke with @RepBradWenstrup after President Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas for financial records #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/7XCx8a2Sg0 — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) April 30, 2019

“The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses, and the private information of the President and his family, and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage,” the lawsuit contends. “No grounds exist to establish any purpose other than a political one.”

The committees, Trumps’ lawyers said, have refused to provide copies of the subpoenas to the Trump family, and their scope was learned from Deustche Bank and Capital One. But according to the lawsuit, the committees are seeking “all banking and financial records not just concerning the individual plaintiffs, but also their own family members.”

“This means the subpoenas request documents about accounts of the plaintiffs’ children (and in some cases, grandchildren),” the lawyers said.

“The House of Representatives is demanding, among other things, records of every single checking withdrawal, credit-card swipe, or debit-card purchase — no matter how trivial or small — made by each and every member of the Trump family.”

Disgusting.