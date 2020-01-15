House Democrats Demanding ICE Release ALL Transgender Illegal Aliens

House Democrats plan to demand ICE immediately release all transgender people who are currently being detained, according to the Hill.

“We write to demand the release of all transgender people currently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the letter to ICE is expected to say, according to an early copy obtained by The Hill.

Arguing that the U.S. has failed to follow guidelines to protect individuals who face more perilous conditions in detention than other migrants, House Democrats claim transgender detainees are “97 times more likely to be sexually victimized.”

The Hill report:

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), who is leading the effort, circulated a letter to other Democratic colleagues last week seeking their signatures on his ICE letter, in which he argues there is a legal basis for releasing the transgender detainees. The letter will make the case that ICE has yet to comply with the fiscal 2020 spending report, which includes language that dictates how the agency should handle the detention of transgender people. He argues that since they have not followed such guidelines, ICE is “legally obligated to immediately release all transgender individuals currently in its custody.”

But wait, there’s more…

The letter cites research articles from the Human Rights Campaign, Amnesty International and the Center for American Progress in arguing that due to their gender identity, transgender migrants are more likely to face “the pervasive use of solitary confinement” and that they are “97 times more likely to be sexually victimized” compared to “their cis-gender and straight counterparts in detention.”

Under the fiscal 2020 Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill, ICE is directed “to limit the detention of individuals who self-identify as transgender to facilities,” which points back to the 2015 memo. The exception, according to the text, is if “the individual has voluntarily declined placement in such a facility after being informed of the opportunity to do so.”

