House Condemns QAnon, Orders Americans To Get News From ‘Authoritative Sources’

The US House of Representatives approved a resolution Friday condemning the QAnon movement, declaring it a “baseless conspiracy theory” and demanding Americans seek information from “authoritative sources.“

The resolution urges “all Americans, regardless of our beliefs or partisan affiliation, to seek information from authoritative sources, and to engage in political debate from a common factual foundation.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the House’s passage of the resolution, claiming QAnon “poses a clear and immediate danger to our country: eroding trust in democratic institutions, rejecting the very notion of objective reality, fueling division and even directly leading to violence.“

Seventeen Republicans opposed the resolution, along with Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash.

QAnon is a “collective delusion,” said House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., “We all must call it what it is: a sick cult.”

The anti QAnon resolution was sponsored by Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat running for reelection in a competitive New Jersey race, who has been accused by the House Republicans’ official campaign operation of lobbying on behalf of sexual predators.

NPR report: Malinowski told BuzzFeed those attacks have made him the target of death threats by QAnon believers because a central tenet of the conspiracy involves global sex trafficking rings. “I think they knew exactly what they were doing. They knew they were playing with fire,” he said.

The House GOP campaign operation has not relented on the attack, saying Malinowski “must live with the consequences of his actions,” and the campaign operation continues to attack other Democratic incumbents for their relationship to Malinowski based on this unsubstantiated claim.

QAnon followers have grown exponentially in the past three years, popularized in online conservative political circles because much of the QAnon conspiracy focuses on prominent Democrats as the source of deep-rooted corruption and criminal activity, and that President Trump is the hidden hero trying to expose it all.

Trump has fueled the movement by retweeting QAnon accounts and speaking favorably of its adherents, but the resolution did not name the president.

The movement has also inched closer to elective politics. The liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America tracked 81 congressional candidates, 24 of which qualified to appear on the ballot in 2020, who explicitly endorsed or promoted QAnon views. Of those candidates 22 are Republicans, and most are long shots who stand little to no chance of winning come November.

However, at least one QAnon sympathizer is expected to serve in the next Congress. Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is favored to win the heavily conservative 14th congressional district. She has embraced QAnon views in social media posts and videos, and Trump has endorsed her in the race.