Hospital Refuse 9 Yr Old Boy Kidney Transplant Because Father Is Unjabbed

A US hospital has refused to a provide a 9 year old boy a life-saving kidney transplant because his father has not had a covid jab.

Dane Donaldson was found to be a perfect donor match for his son Tanner back in 2018 before the covid pandemic began, but the family decided to delay the procedure knowing that transplanted kidneys from live donors only last for about 20 years

Summit News reports: Now the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital is refusing to perform the operation because the father is unjabbed.

“Individuals who are actively infected with COVID-19 have a much higher rate of complications during and after surgery, even if the infection is asymptomatic,” the hospital said in a statement.

Donaldson works in the insurance business and refused to get vaccinated for religious reasons and because he has seen a large number of clients becoming critically ill after receiving it.

“I asked them in that car accident victim, would you vaccinate him on the way to the hospital to rip his kidney out and they said ‘no’,” Donaldson told The Epoch Times.

“A live donor is the best donor for kidneys,” he added. “But they’ll take a kidney from a deceased person not vaccinated, it makes no sense.”

The father has promised to sign a waiver protecting the hospital from liability should he or his son get COVID, but the clinic still refuses to perform the operation.

“We continually strive to minimize risk to our living donors, and vaccination is an important component to ensure the safest approach and optimal outcomes for donors,” said the hospital.

Donaldson has now been forced to look for another hospital to perform the procedure.

Some commentators have called for the unvaccinated to be denied medical treatment as punishment for refusing to get the jab.

Numerous hospitals across America are following the same ‘no jab, no transplant’ policy as the Cleveland Clinic.