Hospital Debunks Rolling Stone’s ‘Fake’ Ivermectin Poisoning Story: ‘It Was All Made Up’

In the article, a person calling themselves ‘Dr. Jason Elyea’ told local media his Oklahoma hospital emergency rooms were over capacity due to a huge influx of patients who supposedly overdosed on ivermectin to treat their Covid symptoms.

The problem is, this alleged doctor made it all up.

Northeastern Health System’s Sequoyah branch that’s the focus of Rolling Stone’s article released a statement on its website claiming Dr. Elyea does not work at the hospital, and has not treated any patients for months.

But it gets worse…