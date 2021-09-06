Hospital Debunks Rolling Stone’s ‘Fake’ Ivermectin Poisoning Story: ‘It Was All Made Up’

A hospital has completely debunked far-left magazine Rolling Stone who ran a viral hit-peice about anti-parasite drug ivermectin.
The outlet ran a story entitled, “Gunshot Victims Left Waiting as Horse Dewormer Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals, Doctor Says” on Friday following reports that Joe Rogan took the drug as part of his Covid treatment plan.
In the article, a person calling themselves ‘Dr. Jason Elyea’ told local media his Oklahoma hospital emergency rooms were over capacity due to a huge influx of patients who supposedly overdosed on ivermectin to treat their Covid symptoms.
The problem is, this alleged doctor made it all up.
Northeastern Health System’s Sequoyah branch that’s the focus of Rolling Stone’s article released a statement on its website claiming Dr. Elyea does not work at the hospital, and has not treated any patients for months.
But it gets worse…
The hospital also declared it hasn’t treated a single patient for ivermectin overdose.
“Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room. With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months,” the NHS statement reads.
Infowars.com reports: NHS Sequoya also refuted Elyea’s claim that its hospital was overwhelmed with patients who overdosed on ivermectin and had not turned any patients away as a result.
“NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.”
“All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care.”
There you have it — fake news.
Why would publications like Rolling Stone and Newsweek run these hoax stories about alternative COVID treatments like ivermectin?
Likely the same reason why the CDC counts anybody who dies within two weeks of receiving the mRNA injection as “unvaccinated”: to shape a narrative that coerces people into getting the experimental jab.
Why else would the CDC provide ivermectin to incoming Afghan migrants but not recommend it for American citizens?
