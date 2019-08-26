Hong Kong police fire warning shots at protestors

Protests in Hong Kong turned violent on Sunday with police firing warning shots and rolling out water cannons for the first time.

Following a peaceful Sunday afternoon march towards the Tsuen Wan district, more radical elements arrived to spark violent clashes with police.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong…. pic.twitter.com/AXvNSgqnWr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 25, 2019

Summit.news reports: Protesters threw bricks and other objects towards the cops, who responded with multiple tear gas rounds and rubber bullets.

Authorities later rolled out water cannons in an unprecedented show of force – it was the first time they had been used during the 12 weeks of demonstrations.

Undeterred by the escalation in force, protesters responded in kind. One video shows a demonstrator serving a tear gas round back towards the cops using a badminton racket.

Hongkonger serving Tear Gas back to the police with a tennis racket pic.twitter.com/PVsGIwMRSA — Greg Reese (@gregreese) August 25, 2019

Another clip shows protesters beating cops with sticks, who then respond by firing a live round into the air as a warning shot.

Hong Kong Police fired a warning shot into the air after they were attacked by protesters. pic.twitter.com/MRfLFLGbTr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 25, 2019

Protesters are asking that their five demands be met before the demonstrations are ended. However, the Hong Kong government has indicated that this will not happen.

The two opposing sides are nowhere near a compromise and it seems inevitable that the violence will only continue to escalate.