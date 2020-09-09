Homeowner Catches Leftist Urinating on Trump Sign, Teaches Him a Lesson With Paintball Gun

A degenerate Biden supporting liberal tried to relieve himself on a Trump 2020 sign in a patriot’s front yard in the middle of the night — and he was made to instantly regret his actions.

Little did he know as he was unzipping his flies, he was being watched on a home security camera. Seconds later, the patriotic home owner taught the trespasser a lesson he won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

WATCH:

That will leave a mark! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/FuHwtpzMS2 — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 7, 2020

Twitter users congratulated the patriot for defending his property, with some suggesting he should upgrade his paintball gun for something more powerful.

“Although I must say that was awesome you need to upgrade your paintball gun to a full auto for the best effect. Lol,” said @ralph14733469.

“That’s great! They need to make permanent paint balls, bright fluorescent orange, and officers should be able to tag the rioters and looters so everyone knows who they are,” said @SprinxJF.

“Try electrifying the Trump sign like they use for cattle,” said Mindy.

“Oh man! When he slipped and his face came down on the little sign. You know that left a mark. Shoukd make him easier to identify other than the grapefruit sized welts he has on his body,” said @Equanimous1here.

Dean G. was concerned about the condition of the trespasser’s “old fella.”

“Hope he didn’t have his old fella out when he rolled down the hill, that would hurt.“