Homeland Security Say They Are Preparing for Huge Civil Unrest in U.S.

Fact checked
June 10, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Homeland security say they are prepping for huge civil unrest across America this coming summer
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The Department of Homeland Security have admitted that they are concerned that widespread civil unrest will hit U.S. streets this summer.

According to a Homeland Security advisory warning, authorities are preparing for “mass casualty violence” once the Supreme Court decision is officially released. 

The Department of Homeland Security bulletin states:

Latest Videos

Brandy Vaughan, a former sales executive for Big Pharma company Merck who quit the industry to build a website dedicated to educating people on the risks associated with vaccines, was found dead by her nine-year-old son just months after warning that if anything happened to her “it’s foul play.“ She was 44. “If something were to happen to me,” Brandy Vaughan wrote in late 2019, “it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why.” Soon after learning of her death, a friend of Vaughn’s, Erin Elizabeth, shared screenshots of a Facebook post Vaughan had written in December of 2019, in which she assured readers that she was not suicidal and did not take any drugs that would cause her to die suddenly. “The post I wish I didn’t have to write…. But given certain tragedies over the last couple of years, I feel it’s absolutely necessary to post these ten facts… please screenshot this for the record,” wrote Vaughan. “I have a huge mission in this life. Even when they make it very difficult and scary, I would NEVER take my own life. Period,” she continued. The Santa Barbara Coroner concluded Vaughan died of “natural causes.” According to the Coroner’s report, Vaughan died of bilateral pulmonary thromboembolus, otherwise known as a blood clot in an artery. Referring to her son, Vaughan wrote, “Bastien means everything to me and I would NEVER leave him. Period.‘ She added that she hadn’t taken pharmaceuticals for ten years. “In other words, I’m not on anything that could kill me unexpectedly or suddenly,” she wrote. “If something were to happen to me, it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why — given my work and mission in this life,” she continued.
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlRjdjlnUzQ2dDRv

Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead

14 hours ago

George Soros laid out the global elites’ plan for ushering in what he called “a New World Order” during an interview with the Financial Times. According to Soros, China must lead this New World Order, “creating it and owning it,” in the same way the United States “owns the current order.” When a reader first shows me the Soros interview I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought it might be faked, so I did some checking on its authenticity and found out it was actually real. In the video, Soros openly speaks about using China to bring in the New World Order. It just goes to show that the elites have never really hidden what they’re doing; they've been openly admitting their plans for humanity for years. It's just that most people don't bother paying attention. Once their plans come to culmination, the world will be ruled by a technocratic globalist order that will feature China as the most prominent nation, supplanting the United States.
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhuUURaTEp0OVdR

George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order

June 8, 2022 9:13 pm

Elon Musk posted a series of Tweets pointing out that the ‘New World Order’ control and influence 99.9% of the mainstream media. The Tesla founder lifted the lid on how mainstream media journalists sugarcoat lies to “get max clicks and earn advertising dollars” for their globalist overlords. Musk was unforgiving towards the media, calling them hypocrites and pointing out that the public no longer trusts them. Musk says he wants ordinary citizens to ‘wake up’ and realize who really owns the media they are forced to consume. “The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them. Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers,” Musk said. The mainstream media hate musk. Musk isn't afraid to speak truth to power and in light of these comments and his imminent purchase of Twitter, they have recently ramped up their attacks against him. Last month, CNN sounded the alarm about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, warning that the mainstream media will no longer be able to effectively brainwash the public if free speech is allowed by the Big Tech platform. While discussing the Musk take-over with Brain Stelter, “media analyst” David Zurawik declared that Musk is “dangerous” and shouldn’t be allowed to restore free speech on Twitter.
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkszcjRoZVMxNkxr

Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’

June 7, 2022 3:14 pm

The suspicious death of Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s former advisor who linked the former president to Jeffrey Epstein, is now an “OPEN” investigation. Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck last month. Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. According to Radar Online, an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open. The Perry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton's death. The news comes after a second Clinton associate was also found dead last month in eerily similar circumstances. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring involving the Clintons and other VIPs connected to Epstein.
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmVscmFsNExiV0w0

Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein

June 6, 2022 8:35 pm

In a rare video that keeps getting deleted from social media, the King of Pop Michael Jackson exposes the music industry and reveals secrets about “evil” Sony Music, shortly before his murder in 2009. In this unusual speech Michael Jackson asks members present not to tape him, shortly before talking about the then head of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola (who he refers to as “the devil”). Michael also reveals what Tommy Mottola’s ex-wife Mariah Carey had said about him after their divorce, and announces that “Sony kills music” in a blistering attack. Michael says that he was planning on taking down Sony Music and exposing the music industry to the wider public – which begs the question: who really wanted Michael dead? Did Michael Jackson know the illuminati were after him? What did he know about them? This video gives compelling evidence that ‘the powers that be’ were trying to silence him.
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjdMSU02X0lWb3pJ

Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder

June 4, 2022 11:52 am

DuckDuckGo has been caught colluding with Bill Gates to track users online while misleadingly promoting itself as an advocate of privacy and free speech. According to a security researcher, DuckDuckGo (DDG) secretly whitelists Microsoft’s trackers as part of a deal with the Big Tech giant. DDG has made a name for itself as a privacy-first pro-free speech company. However, earlier this year its CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced that the search engine will begin purging all independent media outlets from the platform, replacing them with “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead. This unsettled many users who had trusted DDG to behave more ethically than the likes of Google. Security researcher Zach Edwards first made the discovery and tweeted about it: "The new DuckDuckGo browsers don't block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing." DDG CEO Gabriel Weinberg immediately responded to the criticism by attempting to downplay the scandal. He tweeted: "For non-search tracker blocking (eg in our browser), we block most third-party trackers. Unfortunately our Microsoft search syndication agreement prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties ... our syndication agreement also has a confidentially provision that prevents disclosing details." This is why so-called privacy and free-speech products that are beholden to giant corporations can NEVER deliver real privacy or freedom of speech; the business model just doesn't work.
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLms0T19kUW51U01V

Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online

June 3, 2022 12:38 pm

The Clinton body count has increased following the suspicious death of a second Clinton associate who vowed to expose details about an elite pedophile ring involving Epstein and the Clintons. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest. A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter. “I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!” Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12. After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water! “Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.” Middleton’s death is equally baffling. Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck. “Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online. Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges. Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlI0dUJsZWJidHk4

Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

June 2, 2022 3:59 pm

The president of one of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical giants has been charged by police with being falsely vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. Sousa-Faro, president of PharmaMar, was caught in a scandal where celebrities and powerful politicians were added the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money. Police allege that Sousa-Faro arranged to be injected with a saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccination and paid thousands of dollars to have his name added to Spain’s immunization register, as confirmed by police sources and reported by El Periodico de Espana. Dr. Sousa-Faro is among more than 2,200 celebrities and European elites on the list drawn up by National Police of those falsely vaccinated against Covid. According to El Mundo, Spanish police carried out the investigation called Operation Jenner which uncovered the vast network of celebrities and elites who have paid money to have their names fraudulently entered on the National Immunization Register. How many of our world leaders who claim to have received the jabs are actually unvaccinated? We'll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJBM3lrVnZrcC1n

Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status

May 30, 2022 12:19 pm

Far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Big Tech companies to censor Americans and has urged the Biden administration to repeal the Second Amendment. During an address to Harvard University graduates, Arden took advantage of the Uvalde mass shooting and called for the government to ban guns and impose online censorship. According to Ardern, the solution to tackling violence online and in the real world is to censor Americans and take away their guns. Arden called on social media platforms to develop “responsible algorithms” to “make choices and decisions for us” about what information we see online. Arden said: “The time has come for social media companies to recognize their power and to act on it...”
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm10WXU5c0pncVkw

New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”

May 29, 2022 7:39 pm

Load More... Subscribe

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a ‘heightened threat advisory’ on Tuesday, warning of an increased risk of ‘mass casualty violence’ nationwide fueled by extremist ideologies and personal beliefs.

Incidents could be motivated by the looming Supreme Court decision that could wipe out federal abortion protections granted by Roe v. Wade.

Endoftheamericandream.com reports: Sadly, these sorts of attacks are already happening.  In fact, on Tuesday the offices of a pro-life organization in Buffalo were firebombed by a group of abortion terrorists known as “Jane’s Revenge”…

A Christian anti-abortion group in a suburb of Buffalo, New York, had their offices firebombed and vandalized on Tuesday, in what the company CEO called ‘pro-abortion Kristallnacht’.

The attackers spray painted the slogan ‘Jane Was Here’ on the side of the building – a calling card of the activists Jane’s Revenge.

Similar attacks were carried out in Washington DC on June 3, and in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 8.

Once the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe v. Wade, there will undoubtedly be even more firebombings.

But the mainstream media doesn’t give such incidents much coverage because they don’t want to make pro-abortion forces look bad.

On Tuesday we also learned that a heavily-armed nutjob named Nicholas John Roske was arrested after threatening to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

The suspect, identified in court records as Nicholas John Roske of California, was arrested about 1:50 a.m. and transported to a local Montgomery County, Maryland Police district after allegedly calling a local 911 dispatcher claiming to be armed, suicidal and that he had traveled to the area to “kill” a Supreme Court justice.

Authorities later recovered a Glock pistol, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, hammer and crow bar from a pack he was carrying.

Not too long ago, the Biden administration actually encouraged protests outside of the private homes of members of the Supreme Court.

Now this has happened.

From this point forward, those that are serving on the Supreme Court and their families are going to have to live in undisclosed locations.

The threat of assassination is very real, and there are a lot of really crazy people out there.

Speaking of crazy people, a group of pro-abortion harpies stormed into Joel Osteen’s church on Sunday and started stripping off their clothes

Pro-choice activists interrupted Pastor Joel Osteen’s church service on Sunday in Houston, Texas, by taking off their clothes and shouting “my body, my choice!”

“My body, my f—ing choice,” one activist with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is heard shouting in the church as she took off her dress, leaving her wearing only underwear, according to a video posted to social media on Sunday.

Other than temporarily turning some stomachs, that stunt didn’t do any real damage.

But what if some pro-abortion nutjobs decide to go into churches while services are going on and start shooting?

Does your church have ample security for such a scenario?

Things are about to get really crazy in this country, and the Biden administration is “quietly preparing” for what is ahead…

The White House is quietly preparing for a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a consequential decision expected to come this month that will create immediate pressure to respond and take action.

Members of the administration have held listening sessions with state officials, advocacy groups and other stakeholders on abortion rights regarding the legal barriers to abortion already in place in certain states.

The Biden administration will undoubtedly encourage “peaceful protests” after the Supreme Court decision is officially announced, but we have all seen that “peaceful protests” can very quickly evolve into something else.

We should be very thankful that Roe v. Wade is being overturned, but most Americans are not going to be happy with the decision.  In fact, Gallup just discovered that the percentage of Americans that believe that abortion is “morally acceptable” is now at an all-time high

When asked if they viewed abortion as “morally acceptable,” most respondents (52%) answered in the affirmative for the first time in the poll’s history.

A record low share of Americans (38%) characterized abortion as “morally wrong,” making this year’s poll the first conducted by Gallup to show more Americans viewing abortion as “morally acceptable” than “morally wrong.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)