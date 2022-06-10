Homeland Security Say They Are Preparing for Huge Civil Unrest in U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security have admitted that they are concerned that widespread civil unrest will hit U.S. streets this summer.

According to a Homeland Security advisory warning, authorities are preparing for “mass casualty violence” once the Supreme Court decision is officially released.

The Department of Homeland Security bulletin states:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a ‘heightened threat advisory’ on Tuesday, warning of an increased risk of ‘mass casualty violence’ nationwide fueled by extremist ideologies and personal beliefs. Incidents could be motivated by the looming Supreme Court decision that could wipe out federal abortion protections granted by Roe v. Wade.

Endoftheamericandream.com reports: Sadly, these sorts of attacks are already happening. In fact, on Tuesday the offices of a pro-life organization in Buffalo were firebombed by a group of abortion terrorists known as “Jane’s Revenge”…

A Christian anti-abortion group in a suburb of Buffalo, New York, had their offices firebombed and vandalized on Tuesday, in what the company CEO called ‘pro-abortion Kristallnacht’. The attackers spray painted the slogan ‘Jane Was Here’ on the side of the building – a calling card of the activists Jane’s Revenge. Similar attacks were carried out in Washington DC on June 3, and in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 8.

Once the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe v. Wade, there will undoubtedly be even more firebombings.

But the mainstream media doesn’t give such incidents much coverage because they don’t want to make pro-abortion forces look bad.

On Tuesday we also learned that a heavily-armed nutjob named Nicholas John Roske was arrested after threatening to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh…

The suspect, identified in court records as Nicholas John Roske of California, was arrested about 1:50 a.m. and transported to a local Montgomery County, Maryland Police district after allegedly calling a local 911 dispatcher claiming to be armed, suicidal and that he had traveled to the area to “kill” a Supreme Court justice. Authorities later recovered a Glock pistol, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, hammer and crow bar from a pack he was carrying.

Not too long ago, the Biden administration actually encouraged protests outside of the private homes of members of the Supreme Court.

Now this has happened.

From this point forward, those that are serving on the Supreme Court and their families are going to have to live in undisclosed locations.

The threat of assassination is very real, and there are a lot of really crazy people out there.

Speaking of crazy people, a group of pro-abortion harpies stormed into Joel Osteen’s church on Sunday and started stripping off their clothes…

Pro-choice activists interrupted Pastor Joel Osteen’s church service on Sunday in Houston, Texas, by taking off their clothes and shouting “my body, my choice!” “My body, my f—ing choice,” one activist with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is heard shouting in the church as she took off her dress, leaving her wearing only underwear, according to a video posted to social media on Sunday.

Other than temporarily turning some stomachs, that stunt didn’t do any real damage.

But what if some pro-abortion nutjobs decide to go into churches while services are going on and start shooting?

Does your church have ample security for such a scenario?

Things are about to get really crazy in this country, and the Biden administration is “quietly preparing” for what is ahead…

The White House is quietly preparing for a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a consequential decision expected to come this month that will create immediate pressure to respond and take action. Members of the administration have held listening sessions with state officials, advocacy groups and other stakeholders on abortion rights regarding the legal barriers to abortion already in place in certain states.

The Biden administration will undoubtedly encourage “peaceful protests” after the Supreme Court decision is officially announced, but we have all seen that “peaceful protests” can very quickly evolve into something else.

We should be very thankful that Roe v. Wade is being overturned, but most Americans are not going to be happy with the decision. In fact, Gallup just discovered that the percentage of Americans that believe that abortion is “morally acceptable” is now at an all-time high…