Holocaust Survivor Says ‘Stupid’ AOC Is ‘Spreading Anti-Semitism’ With ‘Evil’ Claims

A 93-year-old Holocaust survivor has finally had enough of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s stupid remarks and has returned fire with a blistering salvo of home truths about the freshman Congresswoman.

Ed Mosberg, 93, described her claim that the Trump administration was operating “concentration camps” on the southern border as “evil” and declared that AOC should be nominated “for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.”

“She should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred, and stupidity,” Ed Mosberg, who lost his entire family during the Holocaust, told the New York Post.

“The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.“

Mosberg’s comments come in response to Ocasio-Cortez falsely claiming two weeks ago in an Instagram live video that the Trump administration was operating “concentration camps” on the southern border.

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “They are concentration camps. And, um, if that doesn’t bother you, I don’t, I don’t know, I like, we can have, okay whatever.”

The New York Post noted that Mosberg, who is the president of the Holocaust-education group, From the Depths, lost his entire family during the Holocaust.

“Her statement is evil. It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free. We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people — there’s no way you can compare,” Mosberg continued.

“She should be taught a lesson. If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.“

Holocaust survivor Ed Mosberg (pictured) wants AOC removed from Congress.



DailyWire reports: Ocasio-Cortez, who was labeled a “Holocaust denier” by liberal Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, refused to accept an invitation from Mosberg’s organization to visit a concentration camp and learn about the history of the Holocaust.

Late last week, Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on invoking the term “Never Again” — which is a specific reference to the Holocaust — while referring to the ongoing crisis on the southern border during an interview on CNN. Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she and her team made sure to tell Holocaust survivors that she was correct for calling the immigrant detention facilities on the southern border “concentration camps.”

Mosberg still wears a uniform from the concentration camp he was in so people remember the atrocities of the Holocaust.



Mosberg is not the first Holocaust survivor to speak out strongly against Ocasio-Cortez over her remarks about concentration camps.

A week ago, two Holocaust survivors also slammed Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with Turning Point USA, saying that she was “insulting every victim of the Holocaust.”