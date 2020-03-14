Hollywood’s Sandra Bernhard: There’d Be None of This Coronavirus ‘CHAOS’ If Hillary Clinton Was POTUS

Hollywood actress Sandra Bernhard declared Friday that America would not be experiencing the current coronavirus “chaos” if “rightful president” Hillary Clinton was in charge.

“listen my wonderful lady we blew it this country hangs its head in shame you are our rightful President and none of this chaos would be happening under your watch, thank you for standing up, still,” Sandra Bernhard said in response from a bitchy tweet from Clinton, directed to President Trump.

“I know this is all hard for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me spell it out,” the actress said, listing a number of proposals that need to take place, from quarantines to cancellations – both of which are already taking place.

listen my wonderful lady we blew it this country hangs its head in shame you are our rightful President and none of this chaos would be happening under your watch, thank you for standing up, still. https://t.co/qET0jdsg43 — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) March 13, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Trump declared a national emergency over the virus on Friday — a move following his signing of an $8.3 billion emergency funding package last week.

As Breitbart News reported:

With this declaration, the president now has access to tens of billions of dollars to handle the crisis. He promised to provide Americans with the resources needed to fight the virus and survive its punishing economic effects. “No resources will be spared,” he said. “Nothing whatsoever.” The president appeared with Vice President Mike Pence plus top health officials and corporate executives, demonstrating his commitment to both a private and public response to help fight the virus. The president detailed his response at a critical moment of his presidency. Public concern about the virus is universal, as corporate America rapidly canceled conferences, sporting events, and large gatherings of people.

Trump added that we will “turn the corner” on this virus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) provided an update on the coronavirus and the House Democrats’ economic relief package on Friday but did not mention the president once.