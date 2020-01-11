Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow Is Now Selling a Candle That Smells Like Her Vagina

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is now selling a candle that smells like her own vagina for the whopping price of $75.

The candle, sold through her lifestyle and wellness company Goop, has been aptly named, “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

Paltrow says she randomly came across a scent that very much reminded her of her own genitalia. The scent was promptly captured for the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

Dailywire.com reports: “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP — the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh … this smells like a vagina,’” Goop outlined.

The smell then “evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” according to the company.

“That turned out to be perfect as a candle — we did a test run … and it sold out within hours,” Goop bragged. “It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Goop, clearly, is not a traditional brand. In 2018, for example, the wellness company settled a six-figure lawsuit surrounding their “vagina eggs,” which were promoted to help regulate females’ hormones and negate menstrual cramps.

“It turns out, contrary to Goop’s advice, shoving a large egg made out of a porous mineral into the recesses of your lady-regions may not be the best treatment for conditions like endometriosis,” The Daily Wire reported. “Apparently, Goop knew — or, according to a complaint filed by the California consumer protection office, Goop should have known before they marketed this product, as well as a ‘flower essence’ they claimed treated depression, to consumers on their website.”

“The health and money of Santa Clara County residents should never be put at risk by misleading advertising,” the attorney for the California consumer protection office said in a statement. “We will vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of good science … or any science.”

Paltrow again made headlines for her “progressive” ways last month, this time for gifting herself a vibrator for Christmas.

The Daily Wire reported on the ad: