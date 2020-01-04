Hollywood TRIGGERED After Soleimani Slaying: “Hitler Did the Same Thing!”

Hollywood celebrities suffered a collective meltdown on Friday following the news that Iranian terror General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a military airstrike overseen by President Trump.

Debra Messing, Michael Moore, and Alex Baldwin led the Hollywood mob, which took to social media in the immediate aftermath to share conspiracy theories and vent their fury at the news.

“Start a war to eclipse an impeachment?” was the conspiracy theory actor Alec Baldwin shared with his Twitter followers.

“This is what putin wants! Chaos in the world! Trump is his puppet but this helps forget about his impeachment!!” actor John Leguizamo complained.

“He has set it up so that not one Allie we have ever had will come to America’s aid all for Putin he is a war criminal and people are going to die he has put us in a war to stop from being impeached blood is on all the hands of the GOP who have put soulless party over America,” said Rosanna Arquette, who later wrote “Hitler did the same thing.”

Breitbart.com reports: The Pentagon confirmed that President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed the leader of the Foreign Terrorist Organization, Soleimani.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” The Department of Defense said in a statement Thursday.

But let the Hollywood left tell it, killing Soleimani — a man who was personally responsible for the murder of thousands of innocents both in Iran and in neighboring countries, including hundreds of Americans — was about President Trump either stroking his ego or an attempt to distract from the partisan impeachment push that’s stalled in Congress.

“Please read Impeach, The Case Against Donald Trump by @neal_katyal and my son, @SammyKoppelman. The book clearly and cleanly and without drama, lays out the case, reminds us why Impeachment is what we need to focus on, not a Trumped-up war,” said Showtime’s Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman.

“Hello fellow Americans. Do you know this man? Did you know he was your enemy? What? Never heard of him? By the end of today you will be trained to hate him. You will be glad Trump had him assassinated. You will do as you are told. Get ready to send your sons &daughters off 2 war,” said Michael Moore.

“He’s a narcissist. He’s in trouble. So he’s starting a war,” actor Bradley Whitford said.

OUR NATIONAL SECURITY IS IN SERIOUS DANGER. WE DONT TWEET OUT THINGS THAT PUT OUR TROOPS IN DANGER! GET THE TRUMPS OUT! VOTE OUT EVERY REPUBLICAN ENABLER.” shrieked Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette.

In another all-caps rants, actress Debra Messing said “THERE IS A TWEET FOR EVERYTHING” and added a hashtag that read “Trump is the nation security threat.”

“It’s a war about politics. Shameful and dangerous,” said Stephen King.

