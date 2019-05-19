Hollywood Stars Question MSM Silence Over Leaked OPCW Report On Douma ‘Chemical Attack’

Susan Sarandon, Pamela Anderson and Roger Waters are questioning why the media is choosing to ignore a leaked OPCW report which contradicts claims that Syrian President Bashar Assad carried out a chemical weapons attack in Douma last year.

Citing the leaked OPCW documents on the April 2018 ‘chemical attack’ that triggered the bombing of Syria, Roger Waters has also called out everyone who believed in the ‘murderous fairytale’ of the White Helmets. “How do they sleep?” he asked.

RT reports: “This is really important. Why aren’t we talking about it?” actress and activist Susan Sarandon tweeted about the leaked Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons document that contradicts their official report on the reported chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria in April 2018.

This is really important. Why aren’t we talking about it? "We may have just discovered a major piece of the puzzle explaining how seemingly independent international organizations help deceive us into consenting to wars and regime change interventionism around the world." https://t.co/yH8mfU9eBC — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) May 17, 2019

The 15-page document, which has been authenticated and was released by the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media, revealed OPCW engineer findings that the gas canisters found at the scene of the alleged sarin attack were likely placed in position, rather than having been dropped by the Syrian army aircraft.

This revelation suggests the canisters were staged by the ‘rebels’ in Douma who publicized the attack on their media channels and casts doubt on the veracity of the chemical weapons watchdog’s report, which did not include the on-the-ground findings of its engineers. It also aligns with doubts that were raised by skeptics of the narrative when the attack occurred.

Activist Pamela Anderson tweeted her support for “independent thinkers in Hollywood” speaking out, while Roger Waters called on The Guardian and journalist Jonathan Freedland to apologize for attacking him for accusing the White Helmets of concocting the chemical weapons attack.

I’m encouraged to see indépendant thinkers in Hollywood 💪

start to

stand up –

speak out at risk of career –

this is hopeful

and

let’s start thinking clearly about a very brave

and valuable person- vilified, isolated. #julianassange @wikileaks #georgeclooney #amalclooney — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 18, 2019

Independent journalists also tweeted about the findings, with some questioning the wider media silence on the revelation.

CONFIRMED: Chemical Weapons Assessment Contradicting Official Syria Narrative Is Authentic "We now have confirmation that, for whatever the reason may be, this assessment was hidden from the public by the OPCW."#Syria #Douma #OPCWhttps://t.co/sp1M2dWdMQ — Caitlin Johnstone ⏳ (@caitoz) May 17, 2019

Gonna be interesting to see if/how corporate media deals with this leaked @OPCW internal report on alleged Douma gas attack, which undermines credibility of OPCW's final report. Syria interventionists have been uncharacteristically reticent over this https://t.co/eXDc9sFpcN — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) May 18, 2019

Many figures who have long called for Western action against Assad appeared unwilling to engage with the OPCW document, choosing instead to smear Sarandon and others, while Sarandon received a lot of support from her followers who agreed the document should be reported on.