Hollywood Stars Celebrate Trump Impeachment: “Tick Tock, Motherf**ker”

A slew of Hollywood celebrities expressed their utter joy on Wednesday night after Democrats voted to impeach President Trump.
Far-left Trump-hating celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Michael Moore, and Rob Reiner took to Twitter to call President Trump “criminally corrupt” and a “motherfucker” in a collective outpouring of hate.
Documentary maker Michael Moore boasted he gained access to the House gallery to watch the proceedings in person.
“Congress is about to impeach a lawless, criminal president,” Moore excitedly tweeted.
Breitbart.com reports: Filmmaker Rob Reiner labeled Trump “the most criminally corrupt president in our nation’s history.”
Actress Alyssa Milano said that even though the House voted the way she wanted, the process has left her “sad and heartbroken,” because the “bigotry” supposedly unleashed by Trump “can’t be erased with this vote.”
Earlier in the day, Milano wrote that any member of Congress who does not vote to impeach President Trump would be guilty of “dereliction of duty.”
Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted that President Trump has “run a corrupt administration.”
Jack Ryan and House of Cards actor Michael Kelly lashed out at the Republican Party, calling it a party of “white men.”
Actress Mia Farrow called President Trump “the most corrupt president of my lifetime.”
Comedian Mike Birbiglia called President Trump a “tax evading, pussy grabbing… fake billionaire.” He also wrote in a tweet: “We wish you a good impeachment.”
Actress Meredith Salenger (pictured, left), the second wife of Patton Oswalt, shared a photo of herself in a t-shirt reading “Tick-tock, motherfucker.”
Her The Journey of Natty Gann co-star John Cusack (pictured, right) compared the GOP to a death cult in a bizarre, rambling missive.
Former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell expressed religious sentiment in her reaction.
