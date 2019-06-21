Hollywood Stars Admit New Chucky Doll Made To Resemble Trump

The latest sequel to the Chucky horror movie franchise has designed the “incredibly creepy” killer doll to resemble President Trump, stars of the movie confirmed to Variety at Wednesday’s premier.
It’s just the latest instance of leftist Hollywood hate aimed at brainwashing children at their most impressionable.
Variety reported that Child’s Play actors Mark Hamill, Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry confirmed the new Chucky doll’s intended resemblance to Trump, while director Lars Klevberg played coy.
…“Oh, you caught that?” Aubrey Plaza asked Variety on the black carpet outside ArcLight Hollywood.
…Mark Hamill, who was attracted to the sci-fi, artificial intelligence-based twist on the original movie, couldn’t deny the resemblance to President 45. “That’s pretty accurate,” he told Variety. “Now he’s even creepier than he was before.”
“Some people say that,” director Lars Klevberg also admitted of the scary similarities.
And the comparison certainly wasn’t lost on co-star Brian Tyree Henry: “[Chucky’s] incredibly creepy,” he told Variety. “And who’s creepier [than Trump]? You know what I’m saying?”
The latest Child’s Play movie updates Chucky to a play on AI home devices.
