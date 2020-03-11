Hollywood Star Patton Oswalt Fantasizes About ‘Stupid’ Trump Supporters Dying of Coronavirus

Hollywood actor and comedian Patton Oswalt posted a disturbing tweet on Tuesday in which he imagined supporters of President Donald Trump dying from coronavirus.

The Ratatouille star, who has previously described Trump supporters as “stupid assholes“, imagines that MAGA people infected with COVID-19 will remain obsessed with the media’s mistreatment of President Trump as they cough themselves to a painful death.

MAGAt dying from COVID-19: “Why did the *cough* media treat Trump so *cough cough* unfairly…” https://t.co/kWdATsCY3K — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 10, 2020

Breitbart report: Oswalt was responding to an unsubstantiated claim that President Trump has asked Attorney General William Barr to launch a Justice Department investigation into the media’s coverage of the coronavirus.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman recently cited an “anonymous source close to the White House” who alleges that President Trump “wants Justice to open investigations of the media for market manipulation.” But the Vanity Fair report never says that the president asked Barr to launch such an investigation, as Oswalt’s retweet claims.

Patton Oswalt said in December that every person who voted for and still supports President Trump is a “stupid asshole.”

“The President is a stupid asshole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid asshole and if you still support him you’re a stupid asshole,” the Hollywood star tweeted. “Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid assholes not like me waaaaah.”