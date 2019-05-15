Hollywood Insider Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring Found Dead

Hollywood actor Isaac Kappy, who became well known for speaking up against Hollywood pedophilia and Satanic ritual abuse, has been found dead in Arizona. He was 42.

Before his death, Kappy leveled explosive allegations against Hollywood A-listers including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Seth Green, accusing them of being abusive pedophiles.

After Kappy began speaking out about what he called “the culture of elite Hollywood ritual abuse and pedophilia“, the mainstream media began targeting him with hit pieces, destroying his reputation.

The body of Isaac Kappy, who had roles in Thor, Breaking Bad and Terminator: Salvation, was found in Bellemont, Arizona, according to local police, who claim he “forced himself” off a bridge and was struck by a car.

“On May 13, 2019 at 7:26 am, troopers were called to Interstate 40 eastbound at Transwestern Road (milepost 185) for a subject who forced himself off the Transwestern Rd bridge onto Interstate 40,” the official statement read.

It continued: “He was then struck by a passing car. The man has been identified as 42-year-old Isaac Kappy of Albuquerque, NM. Mr Kappy died on-scene.”

Issac Kappy’s pinned tweet before he died.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves added that Kappy’s death is being investigated as a “suicide.”

In recent years, Kappy took a break from acting and became a prominent figure on social media. In August 2018, Kappy attracted media attention when he accused director Steven Spielberg of sexually molesting him.

The day before his death, Kappy posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram page. Kappy began by saying that the had come for “some stark revelations” about his character.

Kappy said that he wanted to make America great, but neglected to make himself great. He remarks about one specific recent incident that caused him trauma but does not elaborate on what happened. Kappy said that the act “cost him everything.”

In another section, Kappy makes reference to the “Q movement.”

Kappy says he is “so sorry” for having “brought shame upon the greatest military operation of all time.” Kappy also says that he outed pedophiles who were former friends but that he “remained in their sphere for much longer” than he should have.

Was Kappy silenced for his views? As a successful and popular Hollywood insider with a social media following of millions of young people around the world, he was in a position to redpill the masses.

As the untimely deaths of a growing number of anti-pedophile activists proves, this type of work can be incredibly dangerous in today’s world.

Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington and Avicii all spoke out about child abuse in the entertainment industry.

Are all of these deaths related, or is it all a big coincidence?

For his first video as director, Avicii chose to shine a spotlight on the elite pedophilia epidemic. “For a Better Day” tells the story children being sold as sex slaves to elite child traffickers. The video shows two children escape by jumping off a cliff into the ocean, before returning as adults to get exact bloody revenge on the powerful elite pedophiles who abused them as children.

By appearing as one of the grown-up children in the video, Avicii clearly demonstrated which side he was on, and despite record label warnings that the video was “commercial suicide”, decided to make it clear that exposing the elite predators was more important than making money.

At the end of the video, it is revealed that the elite pedophile ring Avicii had in his sights goes all the way to the top of government. In the video the leader is killed and “pedophile” is branded on his body. However in reality, it was Avicii who met an untimely demise, joining Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell as famous musicians who have died before their time under suspicious circumstances after vowing to expose the elite pedophiles.

Chris Cornell

Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell was found hung from a door in his Detroit hotel room in May 2017. His death was quickly ruled as a suicide, despite objections by his colleagues and family. Detroit police wrapped up their investigations quickly and the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a suicide, but investigators are claiming that unexplained gaps in the official timeline of Cornell’s final moments and suspicious inconsistencies in the records suggest that Cornell’s death was not suicide at all, but a premeditated homicide and cover up.

Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington died within one month of each other.

Just like Kappy, Cornell said he had witnessed “horrors” perpetrated against children while associating with industry and political elite, and he and his wife created a foundation to prevent the sexual exploitation of vulnerable children.

Close friends of Cornell say that he was shown a “black book” that included the name of one of his professional associates. After setting up his foundation, IfOnly, and investigating further, Cornell was close to exposing a network of pedophiles working within the entertainment industry – a dangerous job that he considered his “duty.”

But his friends believe he was taken out before he finished the job.

Chester Bennington

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in July 2017, just one month after his close friend Cornell. While the official cause of death was also suicide by hanging, many people expressed outrage at the verdict. Even though it was claimed that Bennington suffered from depression which allegedly led to his suicide, he also suffered horrific sexual abuse as a child from someone he referred to as an “older man.”

Bennington spoke weeks before his death about going public with his sexual abuse history.

Chester Bennington was a mature, well-adjusted man who had exorcised his demons and had dedicated the rest of his life to fighting for others – including his six children and his godson, Christopher Cornell – and exposing the pedophile ring in entertainment industry.

However evil forces seem determined to shut these kind of people down.