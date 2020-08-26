Far-left Hollywood celebrities launched vicious attacks against Republican National Speakers on Tuesday, hurling vile insults at members of the Trump family, Mike Pence, and Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann.
The second night of the RNC triggered the leftist Hollywood mob so much that celebrities flooded social media with racist, sexist and vicious insults.
The ‘woke’ mob included Alyssa Milano, Judd Apatow, Michael Rapaport, and Kumail Nanjiani.
Titanic star Frances Fisher kicked off the slew of insults that night by responding to Nicholas Sandmann’s speech when she called the MAGA hat “the new #WhiteSupremacy hood.”
Breitbart.com reports: Actor Michael Rapaport insulted Tiffany Trump, screaming “shut the fuck up with those fake fucking chompers!” at the television.
Left-wing actor and host of ABC’s Match Game Alec Baldwin claimed the “regular American” speakers were all high on drugs.
Actor Dave Bautista melted down over welcoming five people being naturalized during a the convention.
Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted that Vice President Pence is “full of shit.” She also called Republicans “monsters.”
Filmmaker Judd Apatow snarked at President Trump’s naturalization ceremony where he welcomed five new U.S. citizens.
Actor Josh Charles also attacked Nicholas Sandmann, focusing bizarrely on his teeth.
Actor Wendell Pierce pushed for the end of privatized prisons.
Actor Frank Whaley insulted President Trump’s immigration policies. He also pushed the discredited Russia collusion hoax.
Comedian Wanda Sykes snarked that viewers at home should play a drinking game whenever a speaker tells a lie.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Hollywood Elites Blast RNC Speakers: MAGA Hat Is the ‘New White Supremacy Hood’ - August 26, 2020
- Church Burned Down During Black Lives Matter Riots in Wisconsin - August 26, 2020
- Kenosha Rioters Shout ‘Death to America’ & ‘Kill the Police’ - August 26, 2020
Be the first to comment